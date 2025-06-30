WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England’s performance and assessment framework
It is welcome that NHS England will not this financial year place ICB into segments based on their performance.
Responding to the publication of NHS England’s performance and assessment framework, Sarah Walter, director of the NHS Confederation’s Integrated Care Systems Network, said:
“Our members will welcome this framework, which sets out measures to address the significant operational and fiscal challenges facing the health service. The fact that NHS England will not this financial year place integrated care boards (ICB) into segments based on their performance shows they understand the pressure ICBs are under. It will also give systems an opportunity to focus on making the financial cuts and restructuring required of them in the short-term.
“But it is vital that we strike the right balance between recovery and reform. While we welcome fewer targets, dropping key metrics could result in the omission of measures that would judge how successfully the NHS is implementing the reforms necessary to put it on a sustainable long-term footing, achieve the government’s three shifts and improve long-term outcomes.
“We also continue to have concerns about the proposals to hold ICBs accountable for all the organisations in their system, while providers are not held to account for the part they have to play in system performance. This calls into question the ability of systems to achieve the three shifts.
“We welcome the commitment to revisit this framework after the ten-year plan, once there is more clarity on the system operating model and the timeline for transferring functions. We would be keen to see a more fundamental reset in 2026/27 with a greater focus on system working and outcomes over activity.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector growth expectations remain weak - CBI Growth Indicator June 202530/06/2025 16:05:00
Private sector companies expect activity to fall at a firm pace in the three months to September (weighted balance of -18%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are less negative relative to May, but extend a period of pessimism that began late last year.
Retail sales fall for the ninth consecutive month - CBI Distributive Trades Survey - June 202530/06/2025 12:15:00
Retailers reported that annual sales volumes fell at a sharp pace in June, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Citizens Advice responds to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence30/06/2025 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill
CBI responds to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report27/06/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (25 June 2025) responded to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report.
Citizens Advice responds to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill27/06/2025 11:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment bill
NHS Confederation - Rise in prevalence of mental health conditions and self-harm deeply worrying, health leaders say27/06/2025 10:05:00
Our members have seen significant increases in demand over this period but also a rise in the acuity and complexity of needs.
Trade strategy must be a springboard to a sustainable food system, says WWF27/06/2025 09:05:00
Jack Simpson, Senior Policy Advisor (Production) at WWF commented on UK Trade Strategy
TUC - Unions call on Welsh government to remove private profit from adult social care26/06/2025 17:20:00
TUC Cymru is calling for a new way to care for vulnerable adults – that doesn’t see monies diverted to the pockets of financial speculators.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in May 202526/06/2025 15:15:15
This report was issued in June 2025 and covers the time period 1 May 2025 to 31 May 2025 inclusive.
Manufacturing output weakens in three months to June – CBI Industrial Trends Survey26/06/2025 12:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to June, at a similarly steep pace to the three months to May, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, however, firms anticipate that the pace of decline will slow over the three months to September.