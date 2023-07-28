WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England's winter plan
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to NHS England's winter plan
Responding to NHS England's plan for winter, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“Health leaders will be grateful for the clarity this plan provides and will do all they can to help realise its aims, to build further capacity and resilience in the NHS this winter.
“The plan is based on sound evidence of what works and is backed by data and learning from the last few winters. Its publication now, in summer, will give the health service a timely opportunity to prepare for what will likely be an extremely challenging winter.
“At the same time, we should be upfront that the financial settlement provided for the NHS and required to effectively fund this plan, is not enough. We should be honest about this. The efficiency savings that services are being asked to make will rub up against this very sensible strategy for winter and we are seeing some capacity and investment in hospital avoidance and community capacity being rolled back. There is real tension here between a good plan, and the financial reality local leaders face.
“As ever, the ongoing industrial action is impacting staff across the NHS hard. It is impacting on people’s ability to introduce new services, to improve and learn, as they face a constant challenge to keep services and patients safe. If industrial action is still in place this winter, it will impact this plan significantly and we urge both sides to negotiate a solution at the earliest opportunity.
“Health leaders may have questions about what this plan means for assurance, reporting and regulation over winter and will want to see a light touch approach adopted as they put these new measures in place to mitigate what is sure to be intense pressure on services.
“Lastly, many of the same teams who are expected to design and deliver these whole system approaches to health and care this winter are currently at risk of redundancy as Integrated Care Board look to shed 30% of their staffing costs. We should be upfront that the shift in the way that the NHS works requires staff to do the work. They can’t do that whilst under threat of redundancy.
“There is the ongoing question of social care, and leaders will be keen to see that investment in social care this winter is sufficient and is followed by a long-term workforce plan for social care.
“In its simplest form, this plan is about answering one key question. When people need access to care, they need to be confident they will get it. That is a core part of the public’s relationship with the NHS and one that was strained last winter. This sensible range of measures aims to answer that question, by building resilience across the NHS, to maintain the flow of patients through the system, and to keep people healthy and safe.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Retail sector shows continuing signs of weakness - CBI Distributive Trends Survey28/07/2023 13:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to July at the fastest pace since April 2022, in the latest sign that trading conditions in the sector remain challenging.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/07/2023 11:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics.
Unicef - 1 in 2 children in Europe and Central Asia are exposed to high heatwave frequency, double the global average28/07/2023 10:05:00
Around half of children in Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million – are exposed to high heatwave frequency, according to an analysis of the latest available data from 50 countries published by UNICEF in a new policy brief. This is double the global average of 1 in 4 children exposed to high heatwave frequency.
CBI responds to latest IMF global outlook report27/07/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (25 July 2023) responded to latest IMF global outlook report.
LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review26/07/2023 16:25:00
Responding to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review, which found that council compliance with recommendations following a complaint was 99.3 per cent, Cllr Abi Brown, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Councils continue to deliver the crucial services that communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing situation with the cost of living and the challenges it brings to their areas.
Manufacturers sentiment edges up, but investment expected to be flat26/07/2023 10:25:00
Manufacturers’ Sentiment Edges Up, But Investment Expected to be Flat in The Year Ahead Amid Rising Finance Costs – CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
“Gruelling” work intensity a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, new TUC report shows25/07/2023 12:15:00
“Gruelling” work intensity is a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, with workers reporting that they are working harder and longer now compared to previous years, the TUC yesterday (insert day) warned.
UK boards risk reputational damage due to ‘people insight deficit’, new report from CIPD warns24/07/2023 10:05:00
The CIPD’s report highlights that few FTSE 350 firms have HR represented at board level, as Parliament launches a new inquiry into sexism and misogyny in the City