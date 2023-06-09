WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to NHS performance statistics for May 2023
Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s acute network, responds to performance figures for May 2023
Responding to the latest monthly performance statistics from the NHS, Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s acute network said:
“These figures show the green shoots of recovery in some areas, which is a testament to the sustained efforts of leaders and staff.
“With year-on-year increases in both the number of referrals for cancer checks made by GPs and the number of patients starting treatment, along with a slight fall in the number of people on the waiting list for diagnostic appointments, patients are starting to see parts of the NHS get back on track.
“But there is still a long way to go to get back to where leaders want to be, and significant challenges remain. The elective backlog is still sky high, the number of 78 week waits increased again, and the percentage of people waiting less than two-month from urgent GP referral to first cancer treatment is down from the previous month. Also, high demand has seen a slight dip in terms of A&E performance along with an increase in the number of people waiting 12 hours or more.
“The spectre at the feast is still the unpublished workforce plan, which leaders are desperate to see – and see fully funded – as understaffing is the number one issue holding back recovery efforts. With recovery efforts remaining fragile, swift resolution of the industrial action, and the certainty that the workforce plan would bring are key issues for leaders across the NHS.”
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
