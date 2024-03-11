WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to Nuffield Trust's call to action on staffing
Dr Layla McCay responds to Nuffield Trust's call to action on staffing
Responding to the Nuffield Trust’s call for a set of specific goals to close staffing gaps Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:
"While it is encouraging to note that more nurses are taking up roles in the NHS compared to pre pandemic levels, it is concerning to see from this analysis that these staff are not spread evenly across the country. NHS leaders are also very worried that in certain nursing specialties – most notably learning disability nurses - there has been a significant reduction in numbers.
“Health leaders repeatedly express their disquiet about the ongoing workforce shortages which continue to undermine efforts to bring down waiting lists.
“We know staff are exhausted and burnt out with colleagues leaving the NHS due to poor work-life balance. However, our members are doing all they can to improve working conditions for staff and recognise staff retention is vital alongside recruitment drives.
"In terms of GP recruitment, it is crucial that action is taken to address the staffing gaps across primary care.
“We know that GPs and their teams in primary care have been working tirelessly to deliver 5 million more appointments every month than before the pandemic against record demand, but without more GPs and other primary care staff being recruited and retained this is simply unsustainable in the longer term.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice - Consumers spend £688 million on unused subscriptions in the last year11/03/2024 11:05:00
New research from Citizens Advice has found that over 13 million people (26% of UK adults) have accidentally taken out a subscription in the last 12 months. These subscriptions cover services from fitness apps to food delivery services, and repeat pet food to magazine subscriptions
Over 230 million girls and women alive today have been subjected to female genital mutilation — UNICEF11/03/2024 10:05:00
Over 230 million girls and women alive today have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), according to a newly released UNICEF report. The updated global estimates show a 15 per cent increase in the total number of survivors – or 30 million more girls and women – compared to data released eight years ago.
CBI responds to Spring Budget 202408/03/2024 12:15:00
CBI recenty (06 March 2024) responded to the Spring Budget 2024.
Nearly two-fifths of public sector workers have taken steps to leave their profession or are actively considering it – TUC poll reveals07/03/2024 15:05:00
Warning comes as NEW analysis shows that public sector pay is lower in real terms than 20 years ago.
BUDGET: TUC slams “deeply cynical” pre-election “gimmicks”07/03/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the budget and OBR report.
NHS Confederation responds to Chancellor's Spring Budget07/03/2024 11:25:00
NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor responds to the Chancellor's Spring Budget
TUC - Nearly two-fifths of public sector workers have taken steps to leave their profession or are actively considering it – TUC poll reveals07/03/2024 10:25:00
Warning comes as NEW analysis shows that public sector pay is lower in real terms than 20 years ago
TUC - BUDGET: TUC slams “deeply cynical” pre-e07/03/2024 09:25:00
Commenting on yesterday’s (Wednesday) budget and OBR report
LGA publishes new report on the future of cultural services06/03/2024 15:25:00
The Local Government Association yesterday published seven original articles from leading policy thinkers exploring the future of local publicly funded cultural services and devolution, to coincide with the start of the annual LGA Culture, Tourism and Sport conference.