WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to Public Accounts Committee report on New Hospitals Programme
Matthew Taylor on the Public Accounts Committee's report and assessment of progress with the New Hospitals Programme
Responding to the Public Accounts Committee's report on the progress of the government's New Hospitals Programme, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“This timely report from the Public Accounts Committee reinforces what health leaders already know – there is an urgent need for capital investment in the health service, not least to tackle the current maintenance backlog of £10.2bn which is critically limiting productivity.
“Like parts of the crumbling NHS estate, the New Hospitals Programme risks falling apart if capital budgets continue to be raided for day-to-day spending. As the report points out, the repeated diversion of funds to plug revenue gaps is what has got us into this mess, and the consequence is that our buildings are becoming increasingly unsafe to deliver care in, and hindering efforts to improve productivity.
"Health leaders have ambitious plans for transformation of their buildings and technology, which would improve patient safety and ways of working, but these have been repeatedly undermined by a short-termist approach to funding.
"If the government is serious about building new hospitals and the Treasury's productivity review, it first needs to better look after the hospitals that already exist, and the Autumn Statement is a huge opportunity to commit to the capital investment that is so desperately needed.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Transgender Day of Remembrance20/11/2023 11:25:00
Today, we remember the trans people who’ve been murdered around the world for no other reason than who they are.
NHS Confederation - Rooting work support in local communities will help more people back in to employment20/11/2023 09:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the announcement of funding for ICS to provide support for people currently too unwell to work.
Conservatives set to overturn ban on use of agency workers during strikes despite “humiliating” High Court defeat17/11/2023 12:15:00
Ministers will try again to overturn the ban on the use of agency workers during strikes, as the government launches a consultation on the law change.
NHS Confederation - Disability History Month 202316/11/2023 16:25:00
Find out how to support Disability History Month between 16 November and 16 December 2023 and celebrate the achievements of disabled people.
TUC and Northern Powerhouse Partnership call for new “cross-party consensus” on infrastructure investment16/11/2023 14:05:00
Call comes after crunch rail summit with regional and industry leaders in Manchester yesterday.
TUC: “Britain cannot afford the Tories”16/11/2023 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the inflation figures showing CPI inflation at 4.6%.
LGA responds to Work and Pensions Committee report on cost of living payments15/11/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to a report by the Commons Work and Pensions Committee about the future of cost of living payments and the Household Support Fund
Brits do not feel prepared for climate change, warn councils15/11/2023 12:25:00
New polling from the Local Government Association and YouGov shows just 5 per cent of the public feel prepared for the impacts of climate change, following recent years of excess heat, flooding and storms
TUC slams “zero progress” on disability pay gap in last decade14/11/2023 16:05:00
New analysis shows pay gap between non-disabled and disabled workers is now 14.6% – higher than it was a decade ago.