NHS Confederation responds to publication of latest NHS league tables

Responding to publication of the latest NHS trust performance league tables, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“Health leaders recognise the need for the public to have transparency in how their health services are performing, which these rankings have the potential to provide. However, if detached from the context they have been issued, league tables risk presenting a partial view of performance – and at worst, a misleading one.

“It is essential the metrics in the NHS Oversight Framework, which underpin league tables, are carefully chosen to provide a rounded and accurate picture of performance. Thankfully, the government has already recognised this and has taken a collaborative approach to addressing the initial challenges that NHS leaders have experienced.

“We look forward to seeing improvements to the league tables when the Oversight Framework is updated early next year. We hope these changes will also mark a shift away from the framework’s current emphasis on organisational activity, accountability and competition.

“To deliver the ambitions set out in the 10 Year Health Plan for more joined up patient care delivered closer to home, accountability must incentivise greater collaboration and integration, not undermine it.”