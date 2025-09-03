NHS Confederation responds to publication of the latest LeDeR report

It will take sustained effort from across the health sector to ensure these gaps are closed further and faster

Responding to publication of the Learning from Lives and Deaths – people with a learning disability and autistic people (LeDeR) report, Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This report lays clear that despite improvements in the rates of preventive deaths for people with learning disabilities, significant inequalities still remain – particularly for those from ethnic minority groups.

“It will take sustained effort from across the health sector to ensure these gaps are closed further and faster, through early monitoring and preventive interventions. Physical health checks for people with learning disabilities are an important part of this, and we must ensure that all people with learning disabilities are offered and able to access annual health checks.

“While the new data on preventable deaths of autistic people needs to be interpreted with caution due to low numbers, it reflects the high levels of co-existing mental health issues for people with autism. Members are increasingly recognising the need to adapt services for autistic people to better meet their needs.”