NHS Confederation responds to report on four key drivers behind youth mental health crisis

Responding to the new report from the Youth Futures Foundation identifying four key drivers behind youth mental health crisis, Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This report reinforces the deeply worrying trend of rising mental health issues in children and young people. Our members are working hard to meet the needs of the growing number of children and young people experiencing mental health issues and recognise the increasingly complex environment young people are growing up in, which can include the financial insecurity, deteriorating sleep quality, social media use and cuts to children's and youth services highlighted in the report.

“As the report reveals, prevention and early intervention in young people is essential in order to reduce the risk of developing more serious mental illnesses in adulthood which can affect their ability to find and stay in employment. We know ill health has a huge impact on people’s lives, but also the economy. Our analysis with Boston Consulting Group showed that reintegrating between half and three-quarters of people who have dropped out of the workforce for reasons of ill health since 2020 could generate a multi-billion boost to the UK’s GDP and unlock billions in fiscal revenue over the next five years. So helping people to stay or get back into work is good for people themselves and the country.

“Providing appropriate mental health support – such as easy-access hubs and mental health services in schools – will be vital to better meet the needs of young people. Our members are supportive of all approaches which identify emerging issues early and respond, with NHS trusts often working in partnership with the voluntary, charity and social enterprise sector to deliver support in schools and communities.”

Understanding drivers of recent trends in young people’s mental health