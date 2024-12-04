NHS Confederation responds to report showing investing in high street opticians could save the NHS £98 million

The case for prevention and early detection is clear – it is better for patients and cheaper for the NHS.

Responding a new report which suggests investing in high street opticians could deliver £98 million of savings a year for the NHS Ruth Rankine, primary care director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This report provides yet more evidence supporting a greater shift of care out of hospitals and into the community with the right investment. It estimates that more than 750,000 appointments a year could be shifted from hospital eye services to community optometry, easing the pressure on hospitals and potentially reducing waits for patients.

“The case for prevention and early detection is clear – it is better for patients and cheaper for the NHS. The fact that teams across primary care are managing record demand and hospital waiting lists remain stubbornly high highlights the need to make sure patients are seen by the right person at the right time.

“Our analysis with CF (Carnall Farrar) found that for every £1 invested in community or primary care, there is up to a £14 return back into the local economy through gross value added (GVA). This new report adds to this evidence by suggesting that investing in high street opticians could deliver £98m in annual savings for the NHS.

“We look forward to working with the government on its 10 year strategy to help it achieve its ambitions of moving more care into the community and moving from treating sickness to preventing ill health.”