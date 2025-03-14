WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to reports of ICB and provider cost cutting orders
These cuts will require major changes and they will inevitably make the task of delivering long term transformation of the NHS much harder.
Responding to reports that integrated care boards have been ordered to cut their running costs by 50% and that provider trusts will also be asked to make further cuts to their corporate costs, NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said:
“We understand the precarious state of the public finances and our members are prepared to do what is required. The short term task is to stabilise NHS finances and do everything possible to reduce the NHS’ deficit, and our members will work with the government and NHS England to do that. But the reality is that these cuts will require major changes and they will inevitably make the task of delivering long term transformation of the NHS much harder.
“The 10 Year Health Plan will set out the government’s future ambitions for the NHS, and the danger is that we go too far and leave little to no capacity to deliver this long term transformation. Where possible we must find ways to support the long term shifts that the government itself, alongside our members, are committed to making.”
