NHS Confederation responds to result of BMA consultant pay ballot
The BMA has announced that 51% of its consultant members in England voted against the pay offer.
Responding to the announcement that BMA consultants have rejected the pay offer Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“This is a very narrow outcome and health leaders will hope that it will be used as a basis for reopening negotiations with consultants to address their concerns rather than as a stepping stone to call for more damaging industrial action. Strikes have already led to over 1.3 million cancelled procedures and appointments and cost the NHS in excess of £1bn.
“The NHS relies on its consultant workforce immensely and these professionals have helped to keep the most life-critical services afloat including over the ongoing winter period and the recent junior doctors walkouts.
“Health leaders say, and the latest data shows, that the NHS is still not out of the woods yet with its winter pressures and so, the last thing it needs is further instability as it grapples these challenges.”
