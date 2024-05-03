WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to rise in new and expectant mums receiving specialist mental health support
Sean Duggan responds to rise in new and expectant mums receiving specialist mental health support
Responding to NHS England figures showing more than 57,000 new and expectant mums received specialist support for mental health problems over the last year, Sean Duggan, chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network said:
“The rising number of new and expectant mums receiving perinatal mental health support is very welcome and testament to the hard work of our members setting up new clinics in every part of the country so that more women can access this support.
“Helping mothers will reduce the likelihood that children will experience their own mental health issues, reducing the personal cost of mental illness as well as the demand on services in the long run.
“The expansion in services shows just how far additional funding into mental health can go and also highlights the power having a Long Term Plan for Mental Health can have in setting ambitious priorities for the sector. However, the previous Long Term Plan ended in March this year, and it is vital that a plan for the next five years is published so leaders can keep making progress.
“But while more than 57,000 women receiving specialist support is a step in the right direction, there is still a long way to go to provide perinatal support to all the new and expectant mothers who could benefit from it. That is why it is still crucial that the Long Term Workforce Plan is fully funded so that our members can continue to build on these improvements.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - Falkirk Council improving, but faces significant financial challenge03/05/2024 10:10:00
Falkirk Council has made significant improvements over the last two years to how it works. Now it must focus on tackling a £62 million budget gap.
Unicef - Geneva Palais briefing note: Caught in the Crossfire – Lebanon’s children under fire03/05/2024 09:10:00
A new report from UNICEF in Lebanon underscores the deepening suffering of children in the country, as Lebanon grapples with a cascade of crises, compounded by conflict.
Shell “can’t be trusted” to invest profits in renewables, says IPPR02/05/2024 10:25:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Shell profits have risen to £6.2 billion ($7.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2024 and announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion) to shareholders.
NHS Confederation - Worrying numbers of patients transporting themselves to A&E01/05/2024 13:25:00
Rory Deighton responds to the Liberal Democrat's analysis showing the number of patients making their own way to A&E
UNICEF - Geneva Palais briefing note: Caught in the Crossfire – Lebanon’s children under fire01/05/2024 12:25:00
A new report from UNICEF in Lebanon underscores the deepening suffering of children in the country, as Lebanon grapples with a cascade of crises, compounded by conflict.
LGA response to DLUHC's latest homelessness statistics01/05/2024 11:20:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities latest homelessness statistics
Private sector activity falls but expectations hold firm – CBI Growth Indicator01/05/2024 09:05:00
Private sector activity fell again in the three months to April (weighted balance of -14%, compared with -12% in the three months to March), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
CBI responds to First Minister's resignation30/04/2024 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to First Minister's resignation.
Pay packets worth less than 2008 in nearly two-thirds of UK local authorities – TUC analysis reveals30/04/2024 12:15:00
Pay packets are still worth less than in 2008 in nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK local authorities, according to new TUC analysis, published yesterday (Monday).