WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to Secretary of State's statement on NHS pressures and discussions on industrial action
Matthew Taylor responds to the Secretary of State's statement to the House of Commons on NHS pressures and their latest discussions with trade unions.
Responding to the statement by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP and the discussions held between government and trade unions representing health service staff yesterday, Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:
“NHS leaders welcome the £250 million of funding to support discharge of medically fit patients and expand emergency department capacity but the reality is, we have been warning about this winter since the summer and in order to be put to best possible use, healthcare leaders planning and running services in local communities needed this money months ago.
“NHS leaders will also be pleased to hear that the Secretary of State recognises the need for the right wraparound care for those being discharged from hospital but after over a decade of austerity neither the social care sector nor the government are in any position to ensure it.
“Whilst the pressure on emergency services and A&Es is the most visible, primary, community and mental health services are also facing unprecedented pressure. Supporting more patients who need intensive support in the community will further add to this pressure and put simply, people risk not receiving the standard of care they need and deserve. In view of this, our members will welcome the decision from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to extend their approach to inspections in acute settings to other parts of the health and care system.
“NHS leaders have been making further intensive preparations to manage the upcoming industrial action this month and will once again be very grateful to the public for their on-going support when using ambulances and other urgent and emergency care services in line with national advice.
"Although health leaders will be encouraged to see that talks took place today between health unions and government, they will not feel encouraged by the contents of those talks. It was very disappointing that discussions to date have not yet resulted in any tangible outcomes which would prevent the planned industrial action this month.
"No health leader wanted to be in this position in the first place and as always leaders will be continuing to look at ways to reduce the effects the disruption will have on patients.
“However, with prolonged NHS staff strike action in the offing the fear is that the risk to patients will intensify in the days and weeks ahead.
“As the NHS battles the worst winter in decades, and with demand for services at an all-time high, we cannot afford to let this drift into prolonged months of industrial action.
“Healthcare leaders are once again urging the government to negotiate meaningfully with the trade unions, and for the trade unions to ensure that their commitment to protect life and limb is credible and deliverable in the face of the current extreme pressures facing all parts of the health service. We must break this impasse as soon as possible to bring an end to this dispute.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to government statement on minimum staffing levels during industrial action10/01/2023 16:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Business Secretary's statement in the House of Commons on industrial action.
MPs must reject government’s “cynical” bill to protect the right to strike, says TUC10/01/2023 15:25:00
First reading of government’s bill which will restrict right to strike today
UKHSA begins testing arrivals from China to enhance detection of new variants10/01/2023 13:25:00
From this week, UKHSA launches a new COVID-19 surveillance programme, sequencing positive COVID-19 tests from a sample of passengers flying in from China to Heathrow.
Piecemeal funding won’t fix health and care pressures – LGA statement10/01/2023 12:15:00
Statement on health and care pressures by Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association Community Wellbeing Board
CBI responds to extension of support on business energy bills10/01/2023 11:15:00
Tom Thackray, CBI Director for Decarbonisation Policy, responds to extension of support on business energy bills
Fewer firms increasing investment in training as shortages, inflation and recession weigh heavily despite widening skills gap – CBI Education & Skills survey10/01/2023 10:15:00
Employers are keen to engage in training but there is a lack of awareness of skills reform programmes.
Audit Scotland - New Controller of Audit starts09/01/2023 15:25:00
Helena Gray joins us today as the new Controller of Audit, leading on the reporting of issues from the audits of local government in Scotland to the Accounts Commission.
‘Future of leisure facilities under threat’: LGA statement on PAC report on participation in grassroots sports09/01/2023 14:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responded to a Public Accounts Committee report on participation in grassroots sport
‘Make Household Support Fund permanent’: LGA statement on Resolution Foundation report09/01/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Peter Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the Resolution Foundation’s annual Living Standards Outlook 2023 report, which shows that a typical family is set to be £2,100 worse off over two years due to the rising cost of living
LGA - Major child safeguarding concerns in out-of-school settings prompt renewed calls from councils for tougher powers09/01/2023 12:25:00
Tougher powers are needed for councils to oversee and regulate out-of-school settings (OOSS) – including being able to shut down illegal schools – after an independent report commissioned by the Government uncovered major safeguarding concerns.