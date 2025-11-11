WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to State of The Provider Sector survey
It’s encouraging to see the majority of leaders feel they have the right number, quality, and mix of staff, and care standards remain high.
Responding to the findings from the State of The Provider Sector survey from NHS Providers, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“The findings of this report stand as a testament to the hard work of NHS leaders and their teams in driving productivity and delivering high-quality care – often under intense pressure. It’s encouraging to see that more than half of leaders feel they have the right number, quality, and mix of staff, and that the standard of care in their areas remains high.
“However, it is very worrying to note the concern of so many health service leaders about staff burnout and the discrimination their staff are being subject to by some members of the public.
“The concerns raised around strike action by resident doctors are also well founded as they risk undermining the significant progress the NHS has made in improving performance and boosting productivity. There is no hiding from the fact that continuing and prolonged industrial action this winter would make it almost impossible for the health service to reduce waiting lists and implement the vital reforms needed to put the NHS on a sustainable footing.”
