NHS Confederation responds to survey showing doctors' concerns over hospital preparedness

Responding to a new Royal College of Physicians survey suggesting doctors lack confidence in hospitals’ ability to cope with the coming winter, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“Hospitals and ambulances are working incredibly hard to prepare for winter after what has already been an extremely busy summer. Keeping patients safe is the number one priority over winter and, as we speak, ambulance services, hospitals, and the all-important alternatives to A&E such as same day emergency care services, are running intensive exercises to fine-tune their approach to the high levels of demand they’re expecting over the coming months.

“But we are under no illusion that the NHS will face many of the challenges it confronts every year. Bed capacity remains limited while the long-term changes that will help resolve winter pressures – including reforms to social care and the pledged investment in specialist mental health crisis centres – are yet to begin.

“We would urge people to use alternatives to A&E – such as NHS 111, local pharmacies, and expanded on-the-day GP access – whenever appropriate and to get vaccinated against flu, Covid, and RSV if eligible. These simple steps can make a real difference in keeping patients safe, well and out of hospital.”