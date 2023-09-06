NHS Confederation responds to the appointment of Lady Justice Thirlwall as Chair of the Countess of Chester inquiry

Responding to the appointment of Lady Justice Thirlwall as Chair of the Countess of Chester inquiry, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“NHS leaders will welcome the appointment of Lady Justice Thirlwall to oversee the statutory inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crimes of Lucy Letby, and will be pleased to see this moving forward.

“It’s vital that lessons are learnt by the NHS, its regulators, clinicians and health leaders. Having one of the country’s most senior judges in charge of the inquiry will enable this, as well as hopefully providing the families at the heart of this with the answers they need and deserve.

“We await the full Terms of Reference, but running the inquiry in phases is sensible. NHS leaders will support the work of the inquiry in whatever way they can.”