WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the Autumn Budget
Health leaders across the UK understand the pressure on public finances and don't take for granted the NHS is being prioritised over other areas.
Responding to the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
"NHS leaders across the UK understand the pressure on public finances and that's why they are reforming local services to deliver higher quality and more efficient care.
"To go further, they need more capital investment to create new facilities and fix the NHS' crumbling estate. That's why the decision the Chancellor has made in the Budget to allow private capital to be used to build new neighbourhood health centres in the English NHS is so important. Using private capital to build new facilities not only increases overall investment in the NHS but frees up public funding to tackle the £16 billion estates maintenance backlog.
"This is a first step to bringing vital investment into an NHS that has been starved of capital funding for more than a decade. NHS leaders will hope further private capital can be leveraged to create new and upgraded facilities in hospitals and mental health services.
"Much of the UK government rhetoric today is focused on how the Budget is prioritising the NHS over other areas. NHS leaders don't take this for granted, but the reality is that the NHS budget in England is under significant pressure from rising demand for care, ongoing strike action and the threat of higher drug prices as highlighted by the Office for Budget Responsibility. In particular, local services cannot continue to absorb the costs of ongoing strike action by the BMA without consequences to patient care."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Budget: LGA statement on two-child benefit cap lift28/11/2025 10:15:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the two-child benefit cap lift
CIPD - Budget raises employment costs but fails to provide clear plan to boost productivity and jobs growth across the economy28/11/2025 09:15:00
The CIPD responds to the Chancellor's Budget, saying that there is no coherent plan from the Government on how it will work with employers to boost productivity
UK Space Agency - Growth and security at the forefront in UK funding boost for European Space Agency27/11/2025 17:15:00
The UK’s economy and security will benefit from a new £1.7 billion investment package in European Space Agency (ESA) programmes.
CBI - UK and Japan business leaders: “openness is a strategic imperative”27/11/2025 17:10:00
Against a backdrop of intense global uncertainty, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and its Japanese sister federation, Keidanren, convened senior business leaders from across the United Kingdom and Japan today (27 November) to signal their shared commitment to open markets and a rules-based international order.
Budget will deliver “urgent relief” for millions of families and help rebuild public services27/11/2025 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the Budget.
LGA - High value council tax surcharge27/11/2025 10:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Resources Committee at the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the high value tax surcharge
LGA response - New survey revealing high-cost social care packages for young people surge by almost a third in a single year26/11/2025 16:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services annual Autumn Survey
Rupert Soames address to CBI Annual Conference 202526/11/2025 12:15:00
Rupert Soames recent (24 November 2025) address to CBI Annual Conference 2025.
Steepest fall in retail sentiment in 17 years - CBI Distributive Trades Survey26/11/2025 10:15:10
Sentiment amongst retailers fell at the sharpest rate in 17 years, with a growing share of firms expecting their business situation to deteriorate over the coming quarter – according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
TUC - More than half of young people say there is not enough support to land decent entry-level jobs25/11/2025 12:15:00
New polling published by the TUC shows more than half (56%) of young people do not feel there is currently enough state support to help them get paid entry-level jobs with training and opportunities for progression.