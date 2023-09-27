WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the Centre for Mental Health report 'A mentally healthier nation'
Sean Duggan responds to the Centre for Mental Health report 'A mentally healthier nation’
Responding to the report 'A mentally healthier nation' published by the Centre for Mental Health on behalf of over 30 national charities, Sean Duggan, chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network said:
"Health leaders will look to this report from the mental health sector as vital because it sets out a plan on how to improve support, but also how to prevent mental ill health and tackle inequalities.
“The pandemic saw an increase in demand for mental health support, and services continue to work hard to tackle this surge in demand. To that end mental health services must receive a fair share of allocated NHS funding for both revenue and capital, as well as continued support to address the workforce challenges that dog mental health providers.
“Mental health leaders also stress the need for a cross government response to address the wider determinants of mental health that increase the risk of people developing mental ill health; and the need to invest in preventative approaches to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing.
“Most importantly we need to transform mental health services for people of all ages and backgrounds and ensure easy access to integrated support and treatment in the community.
“Implementing the recommendations of this report are crucial, as well as bringing in the access and waiting time standards and Mental Health Act reforms and addressing the health inequalities of those groups of people who are at a higher risk of developing mental health problems.
“By reducing the number of people developing mental health issues in the first place, we can ensure those who require help receive the mental health support they need. On the flip side, a continued lack of investment in mental health services means a crisis for the whole NHS.”
