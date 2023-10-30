WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the Health Foundation's analysis of the NHS elective waiting list
New analysis from the Health Foundation shows the NHS elective waiting list in England will likely top 8 million in 2024
Responding to new analysis by the Health Foundation showing that the NHS elective waiting list in England will reach 8m by summer 2024, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“This analysis all but confirms that the Prime Minister’s pledge to reduce the size of the waiting list is increasingly unlikely to be met. With the elective waiting list increasing by around 100,000 a month, NHS finances already hit to the tune of £1.4bn and nearly 1.2m people experiencing a cancelled operation as a result of industrial action, it’s in everyone’s interest to bring the strikes to an end. If not, we are facing a waiting list of over 8 million next year.
“While this analysis indicates that industrial action is not the main cause of lengthening waiting lists over the last decade, it rightly points out that the strikes are not helping. NHS leaders tell us that dealing with industrial action is occupying a lot of their staff time when it comes to cancelling and then rebooking appointments – time that could be better spent treating patients.
“The strikes are also harming efforts to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as costing significant amounts of money that wasn’t planned for. Unless this money is reimbursed, then NHS organisations will face impossible choices on where to cut back.
“As the Health Foundation report rightly says, the root cause of the delays to treatment that patients are now experiencing is a decade of under-investment in the NHS. And we must also remember that the waiting list the Prime Minister has chosen to prioritise in his top five pledges doesn’t include those waiting in mental health and community care. Those waiting lists must not be overlooked and require urgent focus.
“The one bright spot in the analysis is that monthly treatments are growing at a faster rate than before the pandemic. However, this is countered by the fact that monthly referrals for treatment are now back to pre-pandemic levels, and growing at a faster rate. On the one hand, this is a good sign as it indicates that more patients are coming forward for treatment, but on the other it leaves the NHS struggling to meet demand as the number of referrals is outstripping the number of treatments.
“Finally, while we hope these threats don’t materialise, the worst-case scenario outlined in the report doesn’t take into account the possibility of a difficult winter, including a heavy flu season or a Covid outbreak, or a continuing deterioration of NHS trust finances as they seek to plug the costs of ongoing industrial action. If these risks do materialise then we are facing an even worse scenario.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector growth prospects freeze over this winter - CBI Growth Indicator30/10/2023 16:05:00
Private sector activity continued to fall in the three months to October (weighted balance of -7%, from -8% in September), with all three sectors reporting mild contractions, according to the latest Growth Indicator.
CBI responds to PM speech on AI30/10/2023 12:15:00
CBI recently (26 October 2023) responded to PM speech on AI.
Cardiff becomes first city in the UK to achieve UNICEF Child Friendly City status30/10/2023 10:05:00
On Friday 27 October 2023, the United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) announced Cardiff as the first UK city to be awarded UNICEF Child Friendly City status.
Retail sales tumble as downturn enters its sixth month - CBI Distributive Trades Survey27/10/2023 14:05:00
Retail sales volumes fell sharply in the year to October, according to the latest quarterly CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers do not anticipate a turnaround in the sector’s fortunes next month, with sales volumes expected to continue falling in the year to November.
Pressure on councils to support vulnerable children remains high - LGA on Children in Need statistics27/10/2023 11:05:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the characteristics of children in need statistics for 2023, published yesterday
Audit Scotland - Public sector reforms must consider workforce impact27/10/2023 10:05:00
The Scottish Government needs to act quickly to deliver services differently. But it needs to support its workforce to manage this change, rather than simply doing more with less.
NHS Confederation - NHS in Wales doing more to support people through cancer27/10/2023 09:05:00
Welsh NHS Confederation publish best practice case studies on transformation and improvement of cancer services.
TUC - Irish and UK unions warn Strikes Act could breach post-Brexit deal and “stoke UK-EU tensions”26/10/2023 15:20:00
Pernicious legislation is “dire” for workers in the UK and across Europe
Output volumes fall, while cost pressures ease significantly - CBI Industrial Trends Survey26/10/2023 13:15:00
Sentiment within the manufacturing sector deteriorated over the three months to October, as output volumes fell, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
LGA response to the announcement that fifty hotels will be closed to asylum seekers by January26/10/2023 09:25:00
Cllr Shaun Davies, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s announcement that fifty hotels will be closed to asylum seekers by January