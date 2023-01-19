WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the Joint Committee’s report on the Draft Mental Health Bill
Sean Duggan responds to the Joint Committee on the Draft Mental Health Bill's report into the government's Mental Health Bill.
Responding to the Joint Committee on the Draft Mental Health Bill's report, Sean Duggan OBE chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s mental health network, said:
“We welcome the report on the Draft Mental Health Bill and would like to thank the Joint Committee for giving us the opportunity to provide oral evidence.
“The government’s Mental Health Bill is an important step forward towards badly needed reform and it’s imperative that this vital piece of legislation gets taken forward without delay, as recommended by the report. With more people being detained under the existing Act every year, and with unacceptable disparities in rates of detention for some ethnic minorities it is time to act.
“As the Joint Committee rightly point outs, this piece of legislation will only get us so far and it can’t be implemented without the right workforce and adequate resourcing.
“We welcome the proposed post of a statutory Mental Health Commissioner. This post would be essential for overseeing the progress of the reforms and go some way to helping achieve parity of esteem.
“We also need to be mindful that some changes in the Draft Mental Health Bill could mean more people with learning disability or autism having detentions with fewer safeguards in place, and we welcome the recommendations that address this. Reducing the number of people with learning disabilities and autism in long stay hospitals should be the direction of travel, but we agree with the Joint Committee that there should be a staged approach to these reforms to allow time to fund and develop sufficient community care provision.
“Whilst we agree with the Joint Committee that Community Treatment Orders don’t work for some people, our members believe that they do work for others who may otherwise have to be admitted to hospital and have a more restrictive detention. Community Treatment Orders should not be scrapped, but rather reformed.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the latest winter situation report19/01/2023 15:25:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest winter situation report
More than 150,000 people needed help with crisis support for the first time in 2022, says Citizens Advice19/01/2023 14:25:00
New analysis from Citizens Advice has found a record number of people were in need of crisis support during 2022, as the cost-of-living crisis pushed more people than ever before to breaking point.
Levelling up should be led by evidence: LGA responds to Levelling Up Fund second round announcement19/01/2023 11:15:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the LGA’s People and Places Board, responded to the announcement of projects awarded in the second round of funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund
NHS Confederation - Strike escalation takes us deeper in to the situation NHS leaders have been warning against19/01/2023 09:10:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the news that the RCN and GMB will both hold strikes on 6th February.
TUC - INFLATION: Ministers must come forward with credible public sector pay offers18/01/2023 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Comments on today’s (Wednesday) inflation data, which show CPI inflation at 10.5% and RPI inflation at 13.4%
Councils face growing shortages of health visitors – LGA responds to IHV report into health visiting18/01/2023 11:25:00
Health visitors play a vital role in our communities but councils face growing shortages of them.
NHS Confederation - Industrial action is jeopardising the NHS’ attempts to break out of its vicious cycle18/01/2023 10:25:00
With further strikes starting today and more on the horizon, NHS leaders are calling on government to enter a renewed round of talks with the unions.
UNICEF - UK responds to the institute of health visiting's annual survey18/01/2023 09:25:00
UNICEF UK responds to the Institute of Health Visiting’s annual survey
TUC - Independent watchdog criticises government for failing to produce impact assessment for new anti-strike curbs17/01/2023 16:25:00
A government-appointed body has today (Monday) criticised the government for failing to provide MPs with an impact assessment on its new Minimum Service Level bill, which is in parliament for its second reading today.