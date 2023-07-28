WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics
Ruth Rankine responds to the the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics.
Responding to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics, Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation said:
“In spite of all the surrounding pressures the service has faced in recent months, these figures show how hard GPs and their staff are working for their patients. Over 29 million appointments were delivered in June, nearly two million more than in May, with 70% delivered face to face and over 40% delivered on the same day. This all proves a phenomenal achievement and effort by GPs and their teams.
“While general practice continues to work above and beyond, they are still continuing to do this amidst the repetitive cycle of drops in fully qualified GPs and number of practices. We know that the recently published long term workforce plan will address retention and recruitment of staff, however this plan will not be implemented over night and will take a long time.
"This highlights the importance of sustained investment in primary care, new ways of working and collaborating at scale, which is why we need commitment to Primary Care Networks beyond 23/24. This in turn will help retain the workforce, supporting staff to continue to care for their patients efficiently and effectively.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Retail sector shows continuing signs of weakness - CBI Distributive Trends Survey28/07/2023 13:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to July at the fastest pace since April 2022, in the latest sign that trading conditions in the sector remain challenging.
Unicef - 1 in 2 children in Europe and Central Asia are exposed to high heatwave frequency, double the global average28/07/2023 10:05:00
Around half of children in Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million – are exposed to high heatwave frequency, according to an analysis of the latest available data from 50 countries published by UNICEF in a new policy brief. This is double the global average of 1 in 4 children exposed to high heatwave frequency.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England's winter plan28/07/2023 09:05:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to NHS England's winter plan
CBI responds to latest IMF global outlook report27/07/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (25 July 2023) responded to latest IMF global outlook report.
LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review26/07/2023 16:25:00
Responding to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review, which found that council compliance with recommendations following a complaint was 99.3 per cent, Cllr Abi Brown, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Councils continue to deliver the crucial services that communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing situation with the cost of living and the challenges it brings to their areas.
Manufacturers sentiment edges up, but investment expected to be flat26/07/2023 10:25:00
Manufacturers’ Sentiment Edges Up, But Investment Expected to be Flat in The Year Ahead Amid Rising Finance Costs – CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
“Gruelling” work intensity a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, new TUC report shows25/07/2023 12:15:00
“Gruelling” work intensity is a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, with workers reporting that they are working harder and longer now compared to previous years, the TUC yesterday (insert day) warned.
UK boards risk reputational damage due to ‘people insight deficit’, new report from CIPD warns24/07/2023 10:05:00
The CIPD’s report highlights that few FTSE 350 firms have HR represented at board level, as Parliament launches a new inquiry into sexism and misogyny in the City