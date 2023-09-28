WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics
Responding to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics, Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation said:
“The figures published today show the incredible effort primary care is putting in to care for their patients. Over 28 million appointments delivered in August - nearly 70% of which were face to face - is a phenomenal achievement.
“However, with increasing workloads and the number of GPs and general practices reducing, primary care leaders will be concerned about the toll these issues are having on the service as well as the patients they look after.
“While practice and workforce numbers continue to decline, and with a bleak winter ahead it is vital that the needs of primary care are considered as part of wider system planning and funding for winter.”
