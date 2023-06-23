WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP workforce statistics
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP workforce statistics
Responding to the publication of the latest general practice workforce statistics for May 2023, Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation said:
“There is no denying that we are in an unfortunate repetitive cycle of drops in fully qualified GPs, with the number of fully qualified GPs again going down year on year. As the workload increases and patient needs become more complex, this is a worrying trend.
“We have said before, the government must be realistic with the public about what general practice and primary care can deliver in the next few years, as we are still way off meeting the government target of 6000 more GPs by 2025.
“The government must address this downward trend through the imminent NHS workforce plan which needs to focus on investing in retention as much as recruitment. We are already in a vicious cycle of staff leaving due to workload pressures and conditions; we hope the plan will help break this cycle, retain staff and ensure general practice staff feel supported when delivering care for their patients.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to BMA announcement of five day junior doctors strike23/06/2023 14:30:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to news of a further five day walkout by junior doctors
UK Space Agency funding to boost propulsion, imaging and solar technologies23/06/2023 12:15:00
New funding from the UK Space Agency will boost UK-based space technologies, such as harnessing solar power for reusable spacecraft and new propulsion systems.
NHS Confederation - NHS continuing to respond to significant pressure across the system23/06/2023 11:05:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
NHS Confederation responds to NAO report on unplanned and urgent care23/06/2023 09:05:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the National Audit Office's report on access to emergency care
Interest rate rise: Dangerous groupthink will cost people their jobs and homes, warns TUC22/06/2023 15:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s decision by the Bank of England to raise the base rate by 0.5 percentage points
CBI responds to latest inflation figures22/06/2023 15:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
Inflation: working people need a credible plan to protect living standards22/06/2023 11:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation unchanged at 8.7%
UNICEF - Lebanon’s crisis stretches families’ coping ability to breaking point21/06/2023 15:25:00
Families in Lebanon are barely able to meet their most basic needs despite cutting down drastically on expenses according to a new survey by UNICEF. A growing number of families are having to resort to sending their children – some as young as six years old – to work in a desperate effort to survive the socio-economic crisis engulfing the country.
WFP and UNICEF Executive Directors visit Haiti to galvanize international support amid record humanitarian needs21/06/2023 13:25:00
The heads of UNICEF and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) ended missions to Haiti yesterday, calling for far more support for highly vulnerable children and families who face rampant violence, deadly natural disasters, and a resurgence of cholera.