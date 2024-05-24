NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP workforce statistics

Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP workforce statistics

Responding to the latest the publication of general practice workforce statistics, Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation said:

“There have been some increases to the general practice workforce in the last month but there are still not enough to keep up with what patients need and deserve.

“With general practice only receiving a 1.9% uplift in this year’s contract, practices do not have enough funding to recruit more staff and we are in an unfortunate position where a vote is now being put to GPs on whether to stage “collective action” in opposition to this decision.

“The political parties have voiced their support for primary care as the bedrock for the NHS but now that the starting gun has been fired for the general election, we need an incoming government to commit to support primary care more tangibly through additional multi-year investment and by continuing to fund and deliver the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan.”