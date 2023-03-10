NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics

Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest performance statistics

Responding to the latest performance figures for the NHS in England, Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:

"Despite the huge pressures on the service, the numbers show that health care leaders and their staff have made great efforts in continuing to drive down waiting list numbers, with more than 67,000 patients per weekday coming off the waiting list. These numbers tell us the NHS is making significant achievements despite the tough cards it is dealt.

“However, we cannot escape the fact that the health service is still recovering from a tumultuous winter. Cancer treatment rates are currently the worst on record, with performance for a one-month wait between a decision to treat and receiving that first treatment at less than 90% in January – this is below the operational standard and is linked to capacity problems. As we have called for time and again, the government need to set out detail on a fully funded workforce plan in the upcoming spring budget, so that overworked, burnt out staff can get the support needed to deliver services more quickly and effectively. NHS staff in the recent annual staff survey have expressed their frustrations with some staff considering leaving for another job if the opportunity arises.

“With a three day walk out by junior doctors looming heavy on the minds of many healthcare leaders, there will inevitably be a knock-on impact on patients including a range of appointments and procedures having to be cancelled. NHS leaders will continue to mitigate against the effects and ensure patient safety is at the forefront of all their plans to maintain a safe service.

“The health service has delivered a lot for its patients, which is especially remarkable given the incredible pressures staff have faced, with prolonged industrial action and ongoing winter pressure coupled with 124,000 vacancies effecting the service. Leaders will continue to do everything they can for their patients, including prioritising the most urgent cases, however we are not out of the woods yet and further strike action will make service delivery even more challenging."