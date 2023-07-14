NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics

Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest performance statistics

Responding to the latest performance figures for the NHS in England, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:

“The figures show the incredible hard work NHS staff have put in despite the challenges of industrial action. We continue to see much higher volumes of cancer referrals and first treatments for cancer than we did pre-pandemic, higher elective activity volumes than the pre-pandemic baseline and a month-on-month drop in patients waiting the longest for diagnostic tests.

“However, while there have been some improvements, we are still a long way from where leaders want to be. The number of patients waiting more than 52 weeks and more than 65 weeks both increased, while some patients still remain on the waiting list having waited more than 18 months. The waiting list has also increased nationally to 7.47m, and ambulance and A&E waiting times once again highlight the challenges staff are facing on the ground.

“The NHS continues to strive for patients, while hamstrung by a high number of staff vacancies, industrial action, crumbling estates, and a social care sector in crisis. While the publication of the workforce plan will undoubtedly help in the long term, we need to see wider action around capital funding, and we urge that action is taken to produce a strategy for social care similar to the NHS’ workforce plan, to reduce pressures on both services over time. As we prepare for winter, we must ensure we continue to look at how we can be resilient and leaders and staff are supported to deliver high quality care to patients."