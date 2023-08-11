WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics for the NHS in England
Rory Deighton, director of NHS Confederation's Acute Network responds to the latest performance figures from NHS England
Responding to the latest performance figures for the NHS in England, Rory Deighton, director of NHS Confederation's Acute Network said:
“Despite serious operational challenges, NHS leaders and their staff continue to pull out all the stops for patients.
“With this summer set to be the NHS’s busiest ever, delivering another record month for cancer checks, a near record number of people starting cancer treatment and a 16% increase to the number of tests carried out compared to pre-pandemic is no mean feat.
“Given the difficulties the NHS is facing it is unsurprising but regrettable that the overall elective waiting list has increased to 7.57m, with activity levels dropping lower than pre-pandemic levels.
“However, there was also a slight month on month drop in the number of people waiting more than a year, with the number of 78- and 104-week waiters the lowest it’s ever been, and 1.52m people came off the waiting list in June. This is positive news but imagine where the NHS could be now if industrial action hadn’t been allowed to rumble on.
“These figures should give further impetus to all sides to find a solution, and noises that more informal talks have restarted is a step in the right direction. A resolution ahead of winter would give the NHS the best possible chance of making up lost ground on the 830,000 appointments cancelled due to industrial action – which we know are just the tip of the iceberg – and speed up recovery efforts.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Modest wealth tax on richest 0.3% could yield £10bn for the public purse – as TUC calls for “national conversation on tax”11/08/2023 15:05:00
NEW TUC analysis shows potential options for taxing wealth – based on Spain’s model – could raise significant funds for the public purse
TUC - GDP: Chancellor “asleep at the wheel” while economy is going nowhere11/08/2023 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on GDP showing growth of only 0.2% in the second quarter.
Ministers must make “clear commitment” not to overturn ban on using agency workers to break strikes11/08/2023 11:05:00
Law changes have been quashed as of 10 August 2023, after High Court ruled they were unlawful.
NHS Confederation responds to the launch of NHS England’s hospital matching platform11/08/2023 10:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to the launch of NHS England’s hospital matching platform
UK Space Agency adds three more stops to Space for Everyone tour10/08/2023 15:05:00
The UK Space Agency has extended its nationwide Space for Everyone tour with three extra locations following its success around the country so far.
A publicly-owned energy company could return £3 to the public purse for every £1 invested - TUC10/08/2023 14:05:00
CBI responds to Scotland's exam results day10/08/2023 11:05:00
CBI recently (08 August 2023) responded to Scotland's exam results day.
UNICEF - JOINT STATEMENT UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM: deepest condolences for those involved in yet another shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea10/08/2023 09:25:00
The International Organization for Migration, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and UNICEF express their deepest condolences for the loss of dozens of lives following another deadly shipwreck that occurred between Thursday 3 and Friday 4 August in the Mediterranean Sea.