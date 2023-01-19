WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the latest winter situation report
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest winter situation report
Responding to the latest winter situation report, Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This is a challenging time for the NHS, but leaders and their teams are continuing to do everything they can to make sure patients get the care they need.
“Pressures are high, with less than 5% of beds free currently, which is not helped by over 14,000 beds still being taken up by patients who do not need to be in hospital anymore but can’t leave due to capacity problems elsewhere.
“Health leaders are doing their best to use the emergency funding that has been released but had the government listened to their advice and awarded and disbursed this investment several months ago, the situation would not be as desperate as it is now.
“On the day of the GMB strikes last week, thanks to an extraordinary amount of planning, mitigations, and public support, levels of care were maintained for both ambulance arrival and hospital handover delays, but a ripple effect rolled across outpatient appointments, elective procedures, primary and community care. While the effects on services during the strike day might seem minor, the cumulative impact of the strikes on patients and staff is of deep concern to health leaders.
“With ambulance workers and nurses set to coordinate a day of strikes next month, this winter continues to look bleak. The war of attrition between the government and trade unions has gone on for too long and must be resolved.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
More than 150,000 people needed help with crisis support for the first time in 2022, says Citizens Advice19/01/2023 14:25:00
New analysis from Citizens Advice has found a record number of people were in need of crisis support during 2022, as the cost-of-living crisis pushed more people than ever before to breaking point.
NHS Confederation responds to the Joint Committee’s report on the Draft Mental Health Bill19/01/2023 13:15:00
Sean Duggan responds to the Joint Committee on the Draft Mental Health Bill's report into the government's Mental Health Bill.
Levelling up should be led by evidence: LGA responds to Levelling Up Fund second round announcement19/01/2023 11:15:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the LGA’s People and Places Board, responded to the announcement of projects awarded in the second round of funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund
NHS Confederation - Strike escalation takes us deeper in to the situation NHS leaders have been warning against19/01/2023 09:10:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the news that the RCN and GMB will both hold strikes on 6th February.
TUC - INFLATION: Ministers must come forward with credible public sector pay offers18/01/2023 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Comments on today’s (Wednesday) inflation data, which show CPI inflation at 10.5% and RPI inflation at 13.4%
Councils face growing shortages of health visitors – LGA responds to IHV report into health visiting18/01/2023 11:25:00
Health visitors play a vital role in our communities but councils face growing shortages of them.
NHS Confederation - Industrial action is jeopardising the NHS’ attempts to break out of its vicious cycle18/01/2023 10:25:00
With further strikes starting today and more on the horizon, NHS leaders are calling on government to enter a renewed round of talks with the unions.
UNICEF - UK responds to the institute of health visiting's annual survey18/01/2023 09:25:00
UNICEF UK responds to the Institute of Health Visiting’s annual survey
TUC - Independent watchdog criticises government for failing to produce impact assessment for new anti-strike curbs17/01/2023 16:25:00
A government-appointed body has today (Monday) criticised the government for failing to provide MPs with an impact assessment on its new Minimum Service Level bill, which is in parliament for its second reading today.