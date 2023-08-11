NHS Confederation responds to the launch of NHS England’s hospital matching platform

Rory Deighton responds to the launch of NHS England’s hospital matching platform

Responding to the launch of NHS England’s hospital matching platform to bring down long waits, Rory Deighton, director of NHS Confederation's Acute Network said:

“This is a sensible, innovative initiative that could see longer term benefits for the NHS and will be good for patients, potentially speeding up care for those willing and able to travel.

“However, some patients may be unable to travel as far and will prefer to wait slightly longer in order to attend their local hospital. But in the current environment it is important that we explore every opportunity we can, and this will help better match demand with very limited capacity, prioritising those patients who have been waiting the longest.”

