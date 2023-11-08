WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the new letter from NHS England on addressing the financial challenges created by industrial action
Matthew Taylor responds to the new letter from NHS England on addressing the financial challenges created by industrial action.
Responding to the new letter from NHS England on addressing the financial challenges created by industrial action, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:
“Our members will welcome any additional money given the impact of intense waves of industrial action and inflation. However, on the face of it this package is clearly insufficient to reassure leaders facing deficits that they can carry on preparing for winter and focus on tackling backlogs.
“NHS leaders have been voicing concerns for months about the extra costs caused by the strikes, which already are over £1 billion. The £800m announced by the government - of which only the £200m announced in September is genuinely “new” and the rest has been released from raiding other budgets elsewhere. This clearly still leaves the NHS falling short of the full financial impact of industrial action. Further to this, we know that if industrial action starts again all bets are off and we would be back to square one.
“Therefore, our members will hope that - notwithstanding this announcement – the government is aware of the situation Trusts and systems are in and that they are committed to finding the means to ensure that the NHS is able to continue to meet demand and recover services.
To start helping support these services it is vital that this funding reaches the NHS frontline as soon as possible for it to be most effective in bringing in extra winter capacity. Lack of clarity about where the savings will need to come from risk causing further uncertainty. Some of our members have been telling us that they wouldn’t be able to open as many extra winter beds as planned without this funding, so this clarity from the Government is much needed.
“Health leaders also fear that this short-term fix could bring about longer-term consequences for the NHS. What we do know is that central budgets such as capital, technology and international recruitment are going to be targeted for cuts, but these are exactly the areas of investment that will help place the NHS on a more sustainable footing. This is more political short-termism that holds the NHS back from the changes we need to make.
“This is why it is imperative that we move beyond this short-term approach to funding in a way that supports NHS leaders to transform their services and shift the NHS model of care towards more community-based provision and prevention.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the King's Fund report08/11/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the King's Fund report.
King's Speech: LGA statement on Tobacco and Vapes Bill08/11/2023 13:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill announced in the King's Speech
NHS Confederation responds to the King's Speech08/11/2023 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor reacts to the government's priorities for health as laid out in the King's Speech
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates08/11/2023 11:05:00
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates.
UK Space Agency: New funding to fuel space sustainability08/11/2023 10:25:00
The UK Space Agency is funding research into refuelling an upcoming mission to remove space junk, which could help prolong the life of satellites and prevent adding more debris to the space environment.
TUC slams government for “unworkable” and “irrational” anti-strike laws08/11/2023 09:05:00
The TUC recently (Monday) slammed the government for trying to railroad through “unworkable” and “irrational” anti-strike laws.
TUC – British Steel “must halt” plans for mass job losses at Scunthorpe plant07/11/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on reports that British Steel plans to shut down its blast furnaces in its Scunthorpe plant with the loss of thousands of jobs.
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates07/11/2023 12:15:00
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates.
Wales TUC calls on Welsh Government to back ceasefire07/11/2023 09:05:00
The Wales TUC yesterday wrote to the First Minister calling on him to lend his support to calls for a ceasefire in the middle east.