NHS Confederation responds to the new offer put to NHS consultants

Responding to the announcement that the government and unions representing consultant doctors in England have reached an agreement to put a revised offer to union members , Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:

"Health leaders will be relieved that the BMA and HCSA have worked with the Government to revise the offer that was so narrowly rejected by consultants.

"We hope that a majority of NHS consultants will now vote in favour of the deal, as the BMA and HCSA are recommending, and that we can finally end this long running and damaging dispute. We also hope that junior doctors can find a similar path to the consultants and agree a deal with the government that can be put to their members."

Unions will recommend new offer to NHS consultants - GOV.UK