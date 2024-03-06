WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the new offer put to NHS consultants
Matthew Taylor responds to the new offer put to NHS consultants
Responding to the announcement that the government and unions representing consultant doctors in England have reached an agreement to put a revised offer to union members , Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:
"Health leaders will be relieved that the BMA and HCSA have worked with the Government to revise the offer that was so narrowly rejected by consultants.
"We hope that a majority of NHS consultants will now vote in favour of the deal, as the BMA and HCSA are recommending, and that we can finally end this long running and damaging dispute. We also hope that junior doctors can find a similar path to the consultants and agree a deal with the government that can be put to their members."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA publishes new report on the future of cultural services06/03/2024 15:25:00
The Local Government Association yesterday published seven original articles from leading policy thinkers exploring the future of local publicly funded cultural services and devolution, to coincide with the start of the annual LGA Culture, Tourism and Sport conference.
NHS Confederation - Lack of diversity and deteriorating NHS reputation key concerns for communications leaders: new report06/03/2024 13:25:00
One of the most comprehensive reports into the state of the NHS communications profession was published yesterday.
TUC – UK has suffered third worst fall in OECD for household spending since pandemic06/03/2024 11:05:00
The UK has suffered the third worst fall in household spending among OECD countries since the pandemic, according to new TUC analysis published recently (Friday).
CBI urges Chancellor to double down on support for high growth industries05/03/2024 16:05:00
Ahead of this week’s Budget, the CBI has called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to use targeted fiscal and regulatory levers to support the industries that will power sustainable economic growth in the years to come.
Boosting business investment is the path to achieving sustainable growth - CBI-Fraser of Allander Scottish Productivity Index05/03/2024 12:15:00
Ahead of the Spring Budget, the annual CBI-Fraser of Allander Scottish Productivity Index is published with a call for businesses and the Scottish and UK governments to work together to unlock investment, build sustainable growth, and to help Scottish firms achieve success globally.
Private sector growth momentum remains weak - CBI Growth Indicator04/03/2024 12:15:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to February (weighted balance of -6%, compared with -11% in the three months to January), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Activity has now been flat or falling since August 2022.
Companies House begins phased roll out of new powers to tackle fraud04/03/2024 12:12:00
From today (Monday 4 March 2024), Companies House has new and enhanced powers to improve the quality and reliability of its data and tackle misuse of the companies register.
LGA responds to ASH letter to Prime Minister04/03/2024 10:05:00
Cllr Kaya Comer-Shwartz, Vice-Chair of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to a report by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) into the impact of council stop smoking services
LGA launches strengthened Corporate Peer Challenge04/03/2024 09:05:00
The Local Government Association is launching its strengthened Corporate Peer Challenge as it continues to strengthen its processes, making them more robust and consistent.