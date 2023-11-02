WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to the NHS Race and Health Observatory’s report on NHS Talking Therapies
Sean Duggan responds to the NHS Race and Health Observatory’s report on NHS Talking Therapies.
Responding to NHS Race and Health Observatory’s report on NHS Talking Therapies, Sean Duggan, chief executive of the mental health network at the NHS Confederation said:
“Mental health service leaders will welcome the NHS Race and Health Observatory’s (RHO) report that shows some of the positive progress that’s been made in reducing ethnic inequalities in NHS Talking Therapies. However, we know there is still a very long way to go.
“People from minoritised ethnic groups have poorer experiences and outcomes from across mental health services, which is unacceptable. Eliminating inequalities is a top priority for health leaders who are keen to deliver whole system transformation and cultural change; the implementation of the Patient and Carer Race Equality Framework (PCREF) will help enable this and be key in further reducing disparities.
“As well as the framework, reducing ethnic inequalities is one of the main drivers behind the reform of the Mental Health Act. Health leaders will hope that the government recognises the importance of this act andinclude the reforms that are so clearly needed in the upcoming King's Speech.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Shell dividend payouts should have gone to cutting household energy bills02/11/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the news that Shell will hand its shareholders $3.5bn in share buybacks
Output stabilises but business sentiment deteriorates sharply - CBI SME Trends Survey02/11/2023 14:05:00
Sentiment among SME manufacturers deteriorated sharply in October relative to three months earlier, according to the CBI’s latest SME Trends survey.
NHS Confederation responds to new advice line for London police officers attending mental health related incidents02/11/2023 11:05:00
Sean Duggan comments on a new mental health advice line for Met Police as part of Right Care, Right Person
Unprecedented wage squeeze is “mark of Tory failure”, says TUC02/11/2023 09:25:00
New ONS ASHE figures reveal huge earnings slump since the financial crash with most working people’s pay packets still worth less than 2008
TUC – Government ignored Covid safety warnings in schools because ministers “didn’t want to give an inch to unions”31/10/2023 16:05:00
TUC Assistant General Secretary Kate Bell yesterday responded to evidence in the Covid Public Inquiry – that Gavin Williamson ignored warnings over Covid safety in schools because he didn’t want to “give an inch” to education unions.
AI Summit is dominated by Big Tech and a “missed opportunity”, civil society organisations tell Prime Minister31/10/2023 12:15:00
More than 100 civil society organisations from across the UK and world yesterday (Monday) branded the government’s AI Summit as “a missed opportunity”.
Private sector growth prospects freeze over this winter - CBI Growth Indicator30/10/2023 16:05:00
Private sector activity continued to fall in the three months to October (weighted balance of -7%, from -8% in September), with all three sectors reporting mild contractions, according to the latest Growth Indicator.
CBI responds to PM speech on AI30/10/2023 12:15:00
CBI recently (26 October 2023) responded to PM speech on AI.
Cardiff becomes first city in the UK to achieve UNICEF Child Friendly City status30/10/2023 10:05:00
On Friday 27 October 2023, the United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) announced Cardiff as the first UK city to be awarded UNICEF Child Friendly City status.