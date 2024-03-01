NHS Confederation responds to the outcome of the BMA SAS doctors pay offer ballot

Matthew Taylor responds to the outcome of the BMA SAS doctors pay offer ballot

Responding to the outcome of the pay offer ballot for BMA specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors in England, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:

“Health leaders will be incredibly disappointed that the pay offer to BMA SAS doctors has been rejected and the shadow of further industrial action hangs over the health service.

“Our members hugely value the contributions SAS doctors make to NHS services and will be very concerned about what the impact of any renewed strike action by SAS doctors will be and how the NHS will have the ability to meet patient demand, tackle waiting lists and ensure patient safety. Alongside junior doctor walkouts, more strikes could further jeopardise Trusts’ abilities to tackle the backlog and meet performance targets across urgent and emergency care.

“While this is a missed opportunity we have to look forward and ensure the two sides can continue negotiations to find a deal that can end this dispute. Health leaders and their teams will, as ever, carry out extensive planning and work tirelessly to ensure the disruption of any new strikes can be kept at a minimum. But with the current figures showing that more than a million appointments and procedures have been cancelled due to strike action over the last year, there is no denying that this result is a major blow to the service and chances to get back on track are thinning.”