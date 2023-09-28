WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the Race and Health Observatory report on gypsy, roma and traveller communities
Joan Saddler responds to the Race and Health Observatory report on gypsy, roma and traveller communities
Responding to the Race and Health Observatory report on the lack of adequate mental health care for gypsy, roma, and traveller communities, Joan Saddler, director of partnerships and equality at the NHS Confederation said:
"Leaders will be increasingly concerned about the troubling findings this report has illustrated which show a huge disparity in access, experiences and outcomes for gyspy, roma and traveller communities. These are people’s lives – impacted and in some cases shortened by preventable inequalities.
"We have known for some time that gypsy, roma, and traveller communities experience poorer care access, experience, and outcomes as a result of discrimination. The Race and Health Observatory report helpfully builds on this, but we must now focus on action.
"Diverse workforce and leadership are key to ensuring organisations can engage with and understand the specific needs of different racialised communities, as is the role of community-led organisations that build trust through their understanding of cultural issues and arrangements specific to each of the gypsy, roma or traveller communities.
"As well as this we need better data on these communities to help improve mental health services and providers need to be culturally appropriate to encourage people from these communities to access mental health at an earlier stage.
"With this in mind, we would welcome the opportunity to be part of a coalition working with NHS England to reduce such inequalities particularly with gypsy, roma and traveller communities at the heart of creating solutions, so we can take the first step to finally eradicating discrimination.”
