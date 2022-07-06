NHS Confederation responds to the resignations of the health secretary and the Chancellor

Commenting on the resignations of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Chancellor, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“Health leaders thank Rt Hon Sajid Javid for the support he has shown the NHS during his twelve months in post but colossal challenges remain for his successor to resolve.

“They are grateful that Mr Javid saw through major legislation which is broadly supported by all parts of the NHS and that will allow patients to get even more joined-up health and care. In addition, under his watch the NHS has been taking forward the elective recovery plan that is allowing people who have been waiting the longest for a planned procedure to get one after lists ballooned during the pandemic.

“Also, leaders recognise the work Mr Javid has done to put health inequalities on the map in a way that his predecessors in Government had not. They are clear that this momentum must not be lost and that the imminent white paper is not held up longer than necessary.

“Mr Javid’s departure presents an opportunity for more realism in the immediate challenges facing the NHS. In particular, there needs to be greater recognition from both the new health and social care secretary and chancellor that if we are to create an NHS that is fit for the future, then this must be reflected in the capital investment it is given. Health leaders were aghast by the recent claims that the NHS does not need more money when nine in ten of them told us that their efforts to reduce the size of their lists were being hindered by a decade-long under-investment in their buildings and estates.

“Also, with 105,000 vacancies across the NHS, we need boldness and commitment from their replacements in office to support calls from across the sector for a fully-funded workforce strategy, in addition to fair pay for both health and social care workers.

"The new health and social care secretary will be joining as cost of living pressures grow and as coronavirus and associated hospital admissions are on the up once again. After everything the NHS has been through over the last two years, health leaders need political stability from the Government alongside immediate acknowledgement from their new health and social care secretary that the present situation is understood and with no sugar coating.”