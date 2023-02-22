WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to WRES 2022 report
Joan Sadler OBE responds to the publication of the NHS Workforce Race Equality Standard (WRES) 2022 data analysis report.
Responding to the publication of the NHS Workforce Race Equality Standard (WRES) 2022 report, Joan Saddler OBE, Director of Partnerships and Equality at the NHS Confederation, said:
“Today’s analysis highlights that whilst important progress is being made, there’s still much to do to improve the experience of Black and Minority Ethnic BME) staff working in the NHS and to eradicate the scourge of racism from across the service.
“With an additional 27,500 BME staff now in the service compared to last year, health leaders will be spurned on to increase their efforts and reject complacency in their work to build a truly inclusive service for the NHS workforce and patients alike.
“Of particular concern for NHS leaders will be the increase in the percentage of BME staff experiencing harassment, bullying and abuse from patients, relatives and the public following an encouraging decrease the year before.
“Whilst an increase on last year’s data, just 44.4% of BME NHS staff believe their trust provides equal opportunities for career progression or promotion; it shows there is still a long way to go for NHS employers to facilitate true workplace equality for BME staff.
“NHS leaders are committed to ensuring tackling racism is intrinsic to all their work and the NHS Confederation is supporting them in making this commitment a reality through our EDI programme published in June 2022 and recently enhancing this support through our anti-racism strategy published in November 2022, which aims to commit, understand and act to support our members, and the Confederation as a whole, to drive structural change.
“The anti-racism strategy will be constantly evaluated in partnership with our BME Leadership Network that exists to strengthen the voice of NHS BME leaders and to support NHS organisations to meet the needs of all communities."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s outline of its next steps on forced Prepayment Meter (PPM) installations22/02/2023 15:15:00
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem’s outline of its next steps on forced Prepayment Meter (PPM) installations
NHS Confederation - Matthew Taylor responds to government negotiations with the Royal College of Nursing22/02/2023 14:15:00
Matthew Taylor responds to news of fresh negotiations between the government and the RCN.
UNICEF Palais briefing note - Death, destruction and displacement ... and n ow poverty, stalk the children of Ukraine22/02/2023 10:25:00
Death, destruction and displacement …and now poverty, stalk the children of Ukraine This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder – to whom quoted text may be attributed - at yesterday's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva
War in Ukraine pushes generation of children to the brink, warns UNICEF22/02/2023 09:25:00
Almost one year since the escalation of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, a generation of children has experienced 12 months of violence, fear, loss and tragedy. There is not a single aspect of children’s lives that the conflict has not impacted, with children killed, injured, forced from their homes, missing out on critical education and denied the benefits of a safe and secure environment.
Manufacturing output volumes fall at their fastest rate in over two years - CBI Industrial Trends Survey21/02/2023 15:25:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell at their fastest pace since September 2020 in the three months to February, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
WWF Scotland - Heat pumps, a cleaner future for Scotlands homes21/02/2023 14:25:00
A new report by WWF Scotland shows that Scotland could successfully make the switch from traditional oil and gas boilers to electric heat pumps to keep our homes warm, affordable to heat and climate friendly.
CIPD responds to 4-day week pilot results21/02/2023 12:25:00
'This pilot has shown the potential organisations have to rewrite the rules on working norms across different roles and sectors.’
More than one and a half million children in England live in cold, damp or mouldy private rented homes, Citizens Advice reveals21/02/2023 11:25:00
Shocking new research from Citizens Advice shows 1.6 million children currently live in privately rented homes with damp, mould or excessive cold. The charity’s analysis suggests more than half of private renters in England - 2.7 million households - are struggling with one or more of these issues right now.
‘Protecting most vulnerable is crucial’: LGA responds to Household Support Fund21/02/2023 10:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the £842 million of additional funding for the Household Support Fund, to be allocated by councils from 1 April to support the most vulnerable households with the cost of living