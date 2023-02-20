NHS Confederation - Response to rejected pay offer in Wales amid further strike action

Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the news of GMB's rejection of Welsh Government's pay offer.

“NHS leaders in Wales will be deeply disappointed to hear that, after some positive progress was made in this dispute, stalemate seems to have been reached once again.

“With three days of strike action in Wales starting from today affecting the ambulance service across the whole of Wales, the situation is only getting more serious. Although derogations are yet to be announced for next week, there’s no doubt there will be a serious and negative impact on both staff and patients, with two ambulance unions striking simultaneously on Monday for the first time.

“The longer this escalating dispute goes on for, the harder it will be for the system to tackle waiting lists and, more urgently, ensure patients get the emergency care they need. Therefore, we urge governments and all partners across the UK to do what it takes to end these harmful disputes.”

