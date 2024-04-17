NHS Confederation - Response to the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act inquiry report

Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Health and Social Care Committee report on the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act

Responding to the Health and Social Care Committee report on the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act 2016, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:

“We welcome the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee’s report and the calls for a full and academic review of the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act.

“There has been significant focus within NHS organisations to embed the Act and NHS leaders recognise how the Act can support improvements in the nursing workforce.

“Nurses play a critical role across the NHS, which includes providing high quality, safe care and positive outcomes for patients. However, it is important for the sustainability and affordability of the health and care system that we have a multi-professional team delivering health and care services.

“One of the key challenges that the NHS faces is around recruitment and retention of health and care staff. The Act must be supported with the provision of a long-term, sustainable funding plan to recruit and train both NHS and social care staff. This will help tackle systemic recruitment and retention issues we face.