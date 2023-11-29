WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Response to the update on the Rebalancing Care and Support Programme
Welsh NHS Confederation director Darren Hughes response to the update from the Welsh Government on the Rebalancing Care and Support Programme.
Responding to the Welsh Government’s statement on the Rebalancing Care and Support Programme, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“We welcome the direction of travel for the Rebalancing Care and Support Programme set out in the minister’s oral statement.
“Healthcare leaders understand large scale system change takes time and must be done in partnership. They know better than most that these things can’t be solved overnight, particularly with the current financial challenges for local government and the NHS.
“However, we need radical action now to stop the situation from deteriorating and to avoid further harm to those most in need of care and support. As time passes, the starker the challenges facing the social care sector become, the greater the impact on the NHS’s ability to provide high quality care and treat patients when they need it most.
“Social care is of critical importance, not just enabling timely discharge of patients from hospital, reducing demand on emergency departments, GPs and other services but most importantly in keeping people well and safe.
“All NHS organisations continue to work closely with local authorities, private providers and voluntary organisations to find innovative ways to use finite budgets to improve patient flow and make sure people are receiving the care best-suited to their needs. But unfortunately, this is not enough to achieve enough of a positive impact on people’s wellbeing, in turn reducing pressure on the system.
“With more people needing care than ever before and local authorities, care providers and NHS organisations facing squeezed budgets in light of cost-of-living pressures, there’s concern over the stability of the sector this winter and beyond and ultimately, what this means for patients, the public and staff. We must see action now.”
Rebalancing care and support programme | GOV.WALES
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS capital budgets must nearly double to ensure crumbling buildings and infrastructure are fit for 21st century patient care29/11/2023 12:25:00
New analysis from the NHS Confederation sets out the impact that low levels of capital investment have had over the last decade.
Retailers anticipate a disappointing festive period - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/11/2023 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell year-on-year in November for the seventh consecutive month, according to the latest quarterly CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Despite a slight uptick in sentiment, firms expect sales to decline again in December.
CBI CEO calls on parties to end political short-termism to deliver a decade of sustainable growth - CBI Business Manifesto28/11/2023 11:05:00
The CBI yesterday (Tuesday) launched its Business Manifesto – a roadmap for the next Government to deliver sustainable growth across all UK regions and nations.
CBI responds to launch of Advanced Manufacturing Plan and Battery Strategy27/11/2023 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to launch of Advanced Manufacturing Plan and Battery Strategy.
UK Space Agency: £47 million investment to supercharge space infrastructure across the UK27/11/2023 10:25:00
Space research, manufacturing and testing facilities across the UK will get a boost thanks to a new fund from the UK Space Agency.
Patients Association - Share your views and experiences of diagnostic testing in our latest survey27/11/2023 10:15:00
We are working with Roche Diagnostics UK to give patients the opportunity to share their experiences of diagnostic testing in the NHS.
UNICEF and SADC call for improved legislation, policies, and budgets to address gender-based violence as data reveals that about 17 per cent of girls and women in Southern Africa have experienced forced sex in their lifetime.24/11/2023 14:25:00
The prevalence of sexual, physical and emotional violence in several Southern African countries is among the highest in the world, according to a new report by UNICEF and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
TUC slams Carnival UK’s threat to fire and rehire 900 staff24/11/2023 13:25:00
TUC criticises government for failing to strengthen the law in wake of the P&O Ferries scandal
NHS Confederation - Autumn demand doesn't bode well for winter24/11/2023 12:25:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the latest NHS monthly performance statistics in Wales.