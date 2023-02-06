WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Response to Welsh Government's one-off pay offer to health trade unions
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the news of a one-off enhanced pay offer to health trade unions.
Responding to Welsh Government’s announcement of a one-off pay offer made to health trade unions, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“NHS leaders will welcome the news of an enhanced pay offer from Welsh Government to health trade unions ahead of next week’s planned industrial action, at a time of extraordinary pressures on the service.
“We acknowledge how difficult things are for the Welsh and UK Governments in the current economic climate but also for NHS frontline workers who give their all day in, day out to care for the people of Wales.
“We’re thankful all parties are working in social partnership and urge them to seize every opportunity to make strides forward in coming to a resolution, for the sake of staff and patients.”
