NHS Confederation - Revenue and capital funding a step in the right direction
Matthew Taylor responds to Treasury trail of autumn budget announcements.
Responding to the announcement about additional revenue and capital funding for the NHS ahead of the autumn budget, NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said:
“This is a step in the right direction - the additional revenue funding will be welcome in supporting NHS leaders to continue to tackle waiting lists. Our members working in NHS systems and trusts are working in new and innovative ways across the country to do this, which this funding will further support. Ahead of a difficult winter, this support is much needed.
“With 9 in 10 NHS leaders previously telling us that a lack of investment in capital over the last decade undermining their ability to tackle the elective backlog, a point emphasised by Lord Darzi in his independent investigation, the investment in capital is particularly welcome. We know that capital investment is critical to increasing productivity and ensuring patients are provided with the best possible care in a timely way.
“Our members are looking forward to continuing to work with the new government on their planned reforms that will build an NHS fit for the future.”
