WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Revenue and capital funding needed for digitised healthcare system
The NHS has long needed research to understand the true cost of digitisation, which is part of the government’s three shifts.
Responding to new research published by the Health Foundation on how digitising NHS and adult social care services across the UK will require an estimated £21 billion over the next five years, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“We welcome this new research which emphasises the importance of investment in infrastructure to make the government’s ambition of shifting from analogue to digital a reality in reforming the NHS.
“Digital ways of working and delivering care can bring greater efficiency and added value for NHS organisations, as productivity increases and demand can be met. It also supports operational activities such as streamlining workflows, managing administration tasks and reducing duplication.
“The NHS has long needed research to understand the true cost of digitisation, which is part of the government’s three shifts. We have called for sustained funding to replace, upgrade and maintain essential digital and IT infrastructure as well as vital estates upgrades, of which digital infrastructure is fundamental. What is now clear from this new research are the ongoing high costs associated with this as modern digital infrastructure continues to evolve, and the need for a process of revenue funding for the NHS to achieve a fully digitised healthcare system.
“That is why we have been urging the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to continue to invest more capital in digital transformation. For a digital infrastructure to be implemented, digital pathways need both revenue and capital funding to improve healthcare outcomes for patients and make it easier for them to access healthcare.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest interest rate decision - May 202508/05/2025 16:20:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to latest interest rate decision - May 2025
CBI responds to Orsted cancellation of Hornsea 4 windfarm08/05/2025 15:15:15
CBI yesterday responded to Orsted cancellation of Hornsea 4 windfarm.
CBI responds to UK-India trade deal announcement07/05/2025 12:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI responds to UK-India trade deal announcement
NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Committee’s report on the true cost of inaction on social care07/05/2025 11:25:00
Rory Deighton welcomes report and calls for solutions to challenges in social care
Casey Commission Terms of Reference - LGA response05/05/2025 10:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the publication of the Terms of Reference for the Casey Commission on the future of adult social care
NHS Confederation responds to analysis suggesting NHS waits not a significant driver of health-related benefits claims05/05/2025 09:20:00
The IFS’s analysis provides further evidence of the need for cross-government co-operation, collaboration and investment on health policy.
First Minister attends CBI Wales Annual Lunch02/05/2025 12:15:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan MS addressed over 200 business leaders, politicians and other stakeholders at the CBI Wales Annual Lunch in Cardiff on 1 May.
Private sector expects activity to continue declining - CBI Growth Indicator - April 202501/05/2025 12:15:00
Private sector firms once again expect activity to fall in the three months to July (weighted balance of -21%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are broadly unchanged relative to last month.