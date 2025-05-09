NHS Confederation - Revenue and capital funding needed for digitised healthcare system

The NHS has long needed research to understand the true cost of digitisation, which is part of the government’s three shifts.

Responding to new research published by the Health Foundation on how digitising NHS and adult social care services across the UK will require an estimated £21 billion over the next five years, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:

“We welcome this new research which emphasises the importance of investment in infrastructure to make the government’s ambition of shifting from analogue to digital a reality in reforming the NHS.

“Digital ways of working and delivering care can bring greater efficiency and added value for NHS organisations, as productivity increases and demand can be met. It also supports operational activities such as streamlining workflows, managing administration tasks and reducing duplication.

“The NHS has long needed research to understand the true cost of digitisation, which is part of the government’s three shifts. We have called for sustained funding to replace, upgrade and maintain essential digital and IT infrastructure as well as vital estates upgrades, of which digital infrastructure is fundamental. What is now clear from this new research are the ongoing high costs associated with this as modern digital infrastructure continues to evolve, and the need for a process of revenue funding for the NHS to achieve a fully digitised healthcare system.

“That is why we have been urging the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to continue to invest more capital in digital transformation. For a digital infrastructure to be implemented, digital pathways need both revenue and capital funding to improve healthcare outcomes for patients and make it easier for them to access healthcare.”