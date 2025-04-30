WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Right conditions must be in place to go further on prevention and long-term planning
Darren Hughes responds to the Audit Wales and Future Generations Commissioner reports on implementation of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.
Responding to both the Audit Wales report and the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales’ reporton the implementation of the Well-being of Future Generations Act ten years on, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“We welcome both the Audit Wales and Future Generations Commissioner for Wales reports, which contain plenty for NHS leaders and the Welsh Government to take heed of. The recognition of the ever-growing needs of our population and the focus on long-term planning, prevention and the wider determinants of health align with our calls ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.
“NHS leaders would not deny that the health system has some way to go in implementing the Act. However, this is not to say that there have not been extensive achievements across planning and delivery to do so. But we need to go further and scale up the good examples through more cross-sectoral action and long-term financial and delivery approaches.
“As Audit Wales rightly single out in their recommendations, there is only so far public bodies can go in making meaningful, coordinated progress in implementation of the Act without the right conditions in place. So often conflicting structures, legislation and processes can hinder implementation, which is why it’s positive, for example, that this year’s NHS Wales Planning Framework has a greater emphasis on prevention.
“As the Commissioner points out, the Welsh Government’s funding arrangements are short-term, inconsistent and unclear, adding pressure when capacity is already so stretched. NHS leaders share frustrations around a lack of long-term financial certainty, inhibiting their ability to plan for the future. Moving towards long-term funding arrangements is whole-heartedly supported by NHS leaders and is something we’ve been calling for.
“While there’s no doubt the NHS plays a role in prevention, when it comes to health, we know the NHS plays a relatively small role, with the majority impacted by wider socio-economic determinants such as the environment, the economy, transport, education, access to the arts and so on – this is where the focus needs to be.
“As a nation, we have an opportunity to make significant improvements to health and wellbeing in just five to ten years, benefiting millions of people, our economy and our health and social care system. This requires a whole-system, partnership approach to health and wellbeing across the wider determinants of health, as well as bringing the public with us to realise this transformation. But the government must initiate the drive for better health and create the conditions for all parts of society to work together to make this happen.
“The Commissioner’s words that the challenges are significant but not insurmountable should be used to spur on collective action across government departments and sectors as we fight for a better future for the people of Wales.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Capital funding boost for primary and community care vital for government’s three shifts30/04/2025 14:25:00
The NHS Confederation is urging the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to continue to increase investment in capital funding.
LGA - Put solar panels on all new homes to cut bills and carbon, says LGA30/04/2025 12:25:00
All new homes should be required to have solar panels installed to meet green targets, according to a new report from the Local Government Association (LGA).
LGA statement on government fly-tipping announcement30/04/2025 11:25:00
The LGA responds to the Government's announcement on fly-tipping, including on seizing and crushing vehicles of waste criminals.
UK Space Agency: British-built satellite to map Earth’s forests in 3D for the first time29/04/2025 12:15:00
A satellite developed by British academics and engineers is set to become the first in the world to measure the condition of the Earth's forests in 3D from space.
Retail sales fall for the seventh month in a row, with a faster decline expected in May - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/04/2025 16:05:00
Retailers reported that sales volumes fell at a slower rate in the year to April, following a sharp drop in March, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Programme for Government must close the skills gap to support sustainable economic growth - CBI Scotland28/04/2025 12:15:00
CBI Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to make closing the skills gap a priority in the Programme for Government to boost productivity and long-term sustainable growth.
LGA - Carbon tax could lead to waste cuts, warn councils28/04/2025 10:25:00
Councils are calling for reform of a planned tax on burning plastic, which they warn could place billions of pounds of unavoidable costs onto them over the next decade.
UK Space Agency: British satellite to map Earth’s forests in 3D for the first time to help combat climate change25/04/2025 12:15:00
Satellite developed by British academics and engineers set to become the first in the world to measure condition of the Earth's forests from space.
NHS Confederation - Power in partnerships: Communities leading the way to better health25/04/2025 11:05:00
The NHS Confederation and Local Trust have launched an action research programme aimed at building community-led approaches to health and wellbeing.
Audit Scotland - The Highland Council must focus on delivering its ambitions for the region25/04/2025 10:05:00
An ambitious plan to improve transport, roads and buildings, as well as a greater shift to using digital to deliver services, has the potential to transform the Highland Council’s services over the next 20 years.