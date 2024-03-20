WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Rise in BME and disabled leaders encouraging but challenges remain
Joan Saddler says it is crucial BME and disabled leaders are supported to carry out their roles.
Responding to the publication of NHS Workforce Race Equality
Standard (WRES) and Workforce Disability Equality Standard (WDES) Joan Saddler, director of partnerships and equality at the NHS Confederation, said:
“It is encouraging to see more leaders from black and minority ethnic communities progressing in their careers, as supported by the NHS Confederation’s 2022 taskforce report and our tailormade recruitment support rolled out particularly for Integrated Care Systems. The challenge now will be to keep them in those roles where diversity of thought is integrated into board governance.
“As the WRES data shows, BME applicants are still less likely to be appointed than their white counterparts and we know BME staff remain more likely to be subject to disciplinary processes. It is crucial that these leaders remain supported to carry out their roles without fear of discrimination or harassment. It is not enough to just recruit people, we have to engage and retain them.
“Representation itself will not change the power structures that lead to inequality. It’s about dismantling those structures of power by widening the pool of insight and understanding of what life is like in this country so that all experiences are heard and acted upon.
“We are also pleased that declaration of disability has increased. It is crucial that staff are able to work and lead as their authentic selves but there is still huge progress to be made in representation of people with disabilities in senior leadership roles.
“Increased diversity at leadership level is crucial to improved decision-making within healthcare services, as highlighted in the Messenger Review. Board leaders must ensure that increased diversity leads to reducing health inequalities and improved care for all.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Financial support and certainty needed for social care - LGA on PAC report20/03/2024 13:25:00
Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, social care spokesperson for the LGA responds to a Public Account Committee report on reforming adult social care,
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government's update on Rebalancing Care and Support20/03/2024 11:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the deputy minister's statement on the Rebalancing Care and Support programme.
Ministers have “done nothing” to stop another P&O Ferries, unions warn on 2 year anniversary of mass sacking18/03/2024 16:05:00
TUC, Nautilus and RMT join forces to call for a mandatory seafarers’ charter and boost to workers’ rights.
CBI Wales responds to Welsh Labour leadership election result18/03/2024 12:15:00
CBI Wales recently (16 March 2024) responded to Welsh Labour leadership election result.
LGA responds to Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty18/03/2024 11:05:00
The LGA responds to a Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty.
NHS Confederation - Expanded role for ambulance services could benefit patients and staff18/03/2024 10:05:00
NHS ambulance leaders are calling for a fresh approach to designing and delivering urgent and emergency care.
LGA responds to Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding18/03/2024 09:05:00
The LGA responds to a Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding.
Extremism: LGA statement15/03/2024 10:05:00
Statement by Cllr Heather Kidd, safer communities spokesperson for the Local Government Association
NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS performance statistics15/03/2024 09:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to the latest NHS performance statistics