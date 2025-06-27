NHS Confederation - Rise in prevalence of mental health conditions and self-harm deeply worrying, health leaders say

Our members have seen significant increases in demand over this period but also a rise in the acuity and complexity of needs.

The proportion of 16- to 64-year-olds identified with a common mental health condition has risen from 18.9% in 2014 to 22.6% in 2023/24;

The proportion of young adults aged 16-24 with a common mental health condition has risen from 18.9% in 2014 to 25.8% in 2023/24;

The proportion of people aged 16-74 with common mental health condition symptoms receiving MH treatments has risen from 39.4% in 2014 to 47.7% in 2023/24

Non-suicidal self-harm in 16- to 74-year-olds has increased from 6.4% in 2014 to 10.3% in 2023/24;

Self-harm is more common in women than men at almost all age brackets, with the biggest difference in 16–24-year-olds, where 31.7% of women have self-harmed compared with 15.4% of men.

Responding to the results of NHS England’s Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“These new figures paint a deeply worrying but sadly unsurprising picture, which reflect that our members have seen significant increases in demand over this period but also a rise in the acuity and complexity of needs – with many people coming to services for the first time in crisis.

“The rising proportion of people accessing treatment is very welcome and shows that the roll out of talking therapies has made it easier for many people to access care. But there is still a wide treatment gap between demand and capacity. We need to ensure the right level of resource is in place alongside NHS organisations’ increasing use of technology and new ways of working to reduce waiting lists.

“This survey also provides yet more evidence of the strong link between socioeconomic factors like deprivation and mental health problems. This highlights the need to address drivers of ill-health and to connect clinical and social support to better meet people’s needs.

“The increased prevalence of self-harm is also very concerning and indicates the importance of being able to use data across services at a population level to be able to target services earlier, for example at young people who have experience of the care system.

“All this data reinforces the need to boost early intervention to support people before they get to crisis point. Our members are working hard to develop and roll out new models of care to support people earlier, in the community, and when they need it most. Many are providing open access services and spaces often in partnership with the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector . We hope the expanding mental health support teams in schools will have a positive impact on reducing the number of young people entering adulthood with poor mental health.

“We look forward to the upcoming ten-year health plan setting out a roadmap of how more services will be provided at neighbourhood level. A greater focus on community-based healthcare, better able to respond to physical and mental health needs is essential.”