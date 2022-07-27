WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Rising living costs are taking their toll on communities with high deprivation
Sean Duggan OBE responds to a new report from the Centre for Mental Health.
Responding to a new briefing paper from the Centre for Mental Health, Sean Duggan OBE, chief executive of the NHS Confederation's Mental Health Network, said:
“The evidence is clear that poverty is a key factor that drives poor mental health. Soaring inflation and rising living costs are taking their toll on those living in our communities with the highest deprivation, who were already struggling.
“The next Prime Minister must build on the current government’s commitment to bring forward a cross-government plan for mental health to tackle the wider determinants of poor mental health. This is in addition to urgent action to ensure services can meet the overwhelming levels of demand they are currently facing post pandemic.
“NHS leaders are particularly concerned by the spikes in demand for children and young people’s mental health services, where they’re also seeing an increase in the severity of symptoms. We know that living in poverty during childhood has long-term health effects across the life course. Rates of child poverty have been rising in recent years, which the Institute for Fiscal Studies and others have in part attributed to cuts in benefit payments. This is why the Government must approach growing rates of poor mental health from across Whitehall rather than seeing it as the preserve of one department.
“The recent report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation shows we are moving the wrong way on poverty and the number of those living in, or at risk of living in, very deep poverty is increasing.
“Tackling poverty and its impact on health outcomes must be a key priority for the new Prime Minister as soon as they’re in post.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Retail sales volumes continue to fall - CBI monthly Distributive Trades Survey26/07/2022 16:20:00
Retail sales volumes continued to fall slightly in the year to July, marking the fourth consecutive month in which volumes have failed to grow, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers expect sales volumes to decline at a quicker rate in the year to August.
Citizens Advice response to BEIS Select Committee report on the energy market26/07/2022 15:20:00
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice responds to a BEIS Select Committee report on the energy market
LGA - Council employees’ pay offer announced26/07/2022 14:20:00
Chair of the National Employers for local government services, Cllr Sian Goding responds to the following the announcement of a pay offer for council employees
NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Select Committee report on workforce26/07/2022 13:20:00
Danny Mortimer responds to the Health and Social Care Select Committee's report, workforce: recruitment, training and retention.
Transport Secretary is blocking negotiations that could end rail dispute, says TUC26/07/2022 12:20:00
The TUC is calling today (Tuesday) on the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to stop prolonging the rail dispute.
UK Space Agency: Glasgow students win £600,000 climate satellite design competition25/07/2022 13:10:00
A team from the University of Glasgow has won a government-run competition to develop a climate change satellite for launch from the UK.
TUC publishes plan to cut bills through public ownership of energy retail25/07/2022 12:15:00
Public ownership of energy retail companies would reduce bills, speed up energy efficiency improvements to UK homes, and cut carbon emissions faster, according to a new TUC report published today (Monday).
CBI Wales responds to latest comments on future of Port Talbot Steelworks22/07/2022 16:05:00
CBI Wales has responded to latest comments on future of Port Talbot Steelworks.
CBI responds to UK Government's Financial Services Bill21/07/2022 16:05:00
CBI has responded to UK Government's Financial Services Bill.