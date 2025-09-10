NHS Confederation - Rollout of first wave of neighbourhood health services marks start of major shift in care delivery

We are delighted to see so many of our members as part of the first wave.

Responding to the Department of Health and Social Care announcing the rollout of the first wave of of neighbourhood health services, Ruth Rankine, primary care director and neighbourhood lead at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This welcome announcement marks the start of a major and very important shift in how care is delivered and we are delighted to see so many of our members as part of the first wave.

“This programme provides a vital opportunity to build on the strengths of local partnerships, community assets, and frontline innovation and we look forward to supporting systems and neighbourhoods in sharing learning, scaling best practice, and ensuring that improvements are inclusive, sustainable, and driven by the voices of local people.”