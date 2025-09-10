WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Rollout of first wave of neighbourhood health services marks start of major shift in care delivery
We are delighted to see so many of our members as part of the first wave.
Responding to the Department of Health and Social Care announcing the rollout of the first wave of of neighbourhood health services, Ruth Rankine, primary care director and neighbourhood lead at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This welcome announcement marks the start of a major and very important shift in how care is delivered and we are delighted to see so many of our members as part of the first wave.
“This programme provides a vital opportunity to build on the strengths of local partnerships, community assets, and frontline innovation and we look forward to supporting systems and neighbourhoods in sharing learning, scaling best practice, and ensuring that improvements are inclusive, sustainable, and driven by the voices of local people.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to publication of new NHS league tables10/09/2025 15:25:00
The priority must be ensuring these tables provide meaningful, accurate information that empowers patients to make informed choices.
NHS Confederation responds to first year doctor industrial action ballot10/09/2025 14:25:00
The last thing NHS leaders want is the spectre of more strikes in the run up to winter.
UNICEF Launches US$22 Million Appeal to Support over 212,000 Children Affected by Earthquakes in Eastern Afghanistan10/09/2025 12:25:00
Following a powerful 6.0+ magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan’s Kunar and Nangarhar provinces on 31 August and multiple severe aftershocks, UNICEF has launched a US$22 million humanitarian response plan to meet the critical needs of affected children and families.
CBI responds to government's Defence Industrial Strategy09/09/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to government's Defence Industrial Strategy.
Welcoming Peter Kyle MP to the role of Secretary of State for Business & Trade08/09/2025 12:15:00
Welcoming Peter Kyle MP to the role of Secretary of State for Business & Trade.
NHS Confederation - Supporting the development of neighbourhood health centres08/09/2025 11:05:00
A new strategic partnership will support system leaders to utilise and repurpose their existing estates for neighbourhood health.
CIPD welcomes £338 million investment into government's Connect to Work programme08/09/2025 10:05:00
The CIPD reacts to additional funding for government initiative to support more people into work
Right to Buy reforms cause spike in applications but councils expect long-term benefits – LGA survey08/09/2025 09:05:00
While recent reforms of Right to Buy (RTB) precipitated a sharp uptick in applications from people wanting to buy their council houses, local authorities see long-term benefits from them for boosting their stock of social housing, a new survey by the Local Government Association has found.
Audit Scotland - Exits of senior officers at Glasgow City Council fell short of standards expected05/09/2025 09:05:00
The processes, decisions and actions that enabled five senior Glasgow City Council officers to take significant early retirement and redundancy payouts fell short of the behaviour and standards expected of public servants.
Public overwhelmingly back wealth tax package to fix public services and rebuild Britain – new TUC poll04/09/2025 17:25:00
The TUC has today (Thursday) published new polling which shows the public overwhelmingly back a package of taxes on wealth, bank and gambling companies to fund our public services and rebuild Britain.