WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Small increases in headcount but healthcare leaders say still not enough to address chronic staff shortages
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS workforce statistics.
Responding to the latest NHS workforce statistics, Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:
“While the workforce statistics show small increases in the headcount of nurses, doctors and other professionally qualified clinical staff, healthcare leaders are still very concerned that this trajectory is not addressing the chronic staff shortages that the NHS is facing especially as demand continues to outstrip capacity.
“The NHS faces a perilous winter ahead and with vacancies at 132,000, some staff are already feeling exhausted and burnt out, and some are choosing to leave the NHS. Every staff member is crucial in ensuring service recovery and combatting the growing elective care backlog.
“NHS leaders are asking the new Prime Minister to urgently set out a national, fully funded workforce plan to fill the gaps and make sure the health service can continue to care for and meet the needs of its patients as safely and as quickly as possible."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to GP appointment figures27/10/2022 15:15:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest figures on GP appointments.
Retail sales recover from last month's decline - CBI monthly Distributive Trades Survey27/10/2022 14:20:00
Retail sales volumes grew at a solid pace in the year to October, following last month’s decline, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Next month, retailers expect sales volumes to fall again, but at a slow pace.
NHS Confederation responds to the Health Foundation's analysis on the public health grant27/10/2022 11:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the Health Foundation’s analysis on the public health grant.
UNICEF UK launches 'The C stands for children' Campaign27/10/2022 10:20:00
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), the world’s leading humanitarian organisation for children, has partnered with Accomplice London to launch an integrated, multi-media campaign designed to highlight that children are at the heart of everything UNICEF do.
CIPD - HR continues to have a strong focus on skills development, with 61% upskilling or reskilling in the last year, latest report reveals26/10/2022 15:25:00
However, the CIPD and Workday warn that greater expectations and ongoing global challenges mean there needs to be a bigger focus on the wellbeing of people professionals
NHS Confederation responds to the appointment of Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care26/10/2022 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the appointment of Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Enjoy Halloween but to limit a scare: take care, says RoSPA26/10/2022 13:25:00
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is encouraging parents to make sure their children stay safe while they are enjoying Halloween.
Manufacturing output falls as skills worries hit highest levels since 197325/10/2022 16:05:00
UK manufacturers reported a further fall in output in the three months to October, but expect production to pick up in the coming quarter, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
CBI responds to announcement of new Prime Minister25/10/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to announcement of new Prime Minister.
CBI's Humber decarb strategy can spearhead UK net zero push and unlock £15bn investment21/10/2022 16:05:00
A new strategy aiming to accelerate decarbonisation of the Humber industrial cluster can transform the regional economy by unlocking billions of pounds of new investment while playing a key role in the UK’s push for net zero.