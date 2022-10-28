NHS Confederation - Small increases in headcount but healthcare leaders say still not enough to address chronic staff shortages

Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS workforce statistics.

Responding to the latest NHS workforce statistics, Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:

“While the workforce statistics show small increases in the headcount of nurses, doctors and other professionally qualified clinical staff, healthcare leaders are still very concerned that this trajectory is not addressing the chronic staff shortages that the NHS is facing especially as demand continues to outstrip capacity.

“The NHS faces a perilous winter ahead and with vacancies at 132,000, some staff are already feeling exhausted and burnt out, and some are choosing to leave the NHS. Every staff member is crucial in ensuring service recovery and combatting the growing elective care backlog.

“NHS leaders are asking the new Prime Minister to urgently set out a national, fully funded workforce plan to fill the gaps and make sure the health service can continue to care for and meet the needs of its patients as safely and as quickly as possible."