WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Social care and its workforce critical to whole-system progress
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Social care workforce delivery plan 2024 to 2027.
Responding to Wales' Social care workforce delivery plan 2024 to 2027, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“NHS leaders will welcome the publication of the Social care workforce delivery plan and appreciate the work that’s gone into developing the plan.
“The fragility of the social care sector is one of the biggest challenges facing the health and wellbeing of our population.
“The NHS and social care are inextricably linked. The social care workforce plays a crucial role in supporting people remain independent for longer, preventing hospital admissions and supporting faster, safer discharges home.
“The sector plays a critical role in enabling the NHS to deliver safe and timely care, with delayed transfers of care out of hospital having a huge impact on patient flow through the whole healthcare system.
“This includes deconditioning of patients needing to be discharged, long waiting lists for those needing treatment, the capacity for people to be seen quickly in our emergency departments and the ability to dispatch ambulances to both treat people in the community and bring them to hospital for emergency care.
“We know the health and care workforce is key to delivering good quality care to those who need it. That’s why fair pay, terms and conditions for the social care workforce are vital to improving retention and minimising vacancies, ensuring the sustainability of health and social care.
“Unless we collectively make considerable progress in this area, the NHS and social care services will struggle to provide timely care.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to the Conservative manifesto - GE2412/06/2024 10:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to the Conservative manifesto – GE24.
NHS Confederation responds to Conservative Party manifesto12/06/2024 09:25:00
The Conservative Party's manifesto has some welcome pledges but there remain concerns around capital funding and workforce.
UNICEF: Nearly 400 million young children worldwide regularly experience violent discipline at home – UNICEF11/06/2024 14:15:00
New data also reveal many young children are deprived of play, stimulation, and interaction with their parents and caregivers.
LABOUR MARKET: The Conservatives have failed working people, says TUC11/06/2024 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show unemployment and economic inactivity rising, while pay remains squeezed.
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics11/06/2024 12:05:00
CBI has responded to latest labour market statistics.
CBI responds to Labour plans for 3,000 school-based nurseries10/06/2024 14:05:00
CBI has responded to Labour plans for 3,000 school-based nurseries.
LGA - Relationship reset with whoever forms next government needed as councils face more than £6bn funding gap10/06/2024 09:15:00
A new Local Government White Paper has been published setting out how a new relationship between central and local government - which provides long-term financial certainty and empowers councils - is the only way for whoever forms the next government to solve the issues facing the country.
Scotland can decide more than an election, with its pivotal role in boosting UK economic growth – CBI Chair07/06/2024 14:05:00
CBI Chair Rupert Soames will use his first speech in Scotland to identify Scotland’s “pivotal” role in setting the UK’s economic trajectory and delivering the long-term sustainable growth the country needs to raise living standards and fund public services.
The UK Economy is picking up steam, but more needs to be done to achieve sustainable growth - CBI Economic Forecast07/06/2024 11:05:00
With the General Election a matter of weeks away, the focus is firmly on the UK economy.