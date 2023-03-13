WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation statement ahead of the junior doctors strikes
Health leaders fear the level of disruption will be like nothing the NHS has seen since the start of the industrial action in December.
Ahead of the junior doctors strikes next week, health leaders are finalising their plans to make sure they can prioritise urgent and emergency care but they fear the level of disruption will be like nothing the NHS has seen since the start of the industrial action last December.
For the sake of their staff and the people who rely on their services, they are calling on the government and the BMA to work to resolve the dispute.
Health leaders have told the NHS Confederation that they have found the planning “all consuming”, “a whole different ball game” to previous walk-outs, and “a much greater risk to public safety”.
In particular, they are concerned by the level of cancellations to routine appointments and planned procedures that they are having to prepare for, with many members describing the expected disruption as “significant”. Some have said they are taking down 50% of their planned theatre activity, while others are opting for 100%.
Already, nearly 142,000 appointments and procedures had to be postponed as a result of the strikes so far.
A number of NHS leaders have told the NHS Confederation that they are concerned about the impact that the strikes could have on the target to ensure no patients are waiting longer than 18 months for treatment by April. Despite the impact of industrial action, the NHS has been making significant strides in recent months to hit the target, but leaders fear the number of operations and procedures that will need to be rescheduled next week will place the target in jeopardy in some local areas.
Elsewhere, a large hospital told the NHS Confederation it is having to rearrange more than 2,000 outpatient appointments and over 200 non-urgent surgeries next week.
The national and local advice remains that patients should assume their planned appointments and procedures are going ahead unless they have been told otherwise.
As every NHS trust is affected and as junior doctors are not required to inform their employers if they intend to strike, health leaders have said they are preparing for “the absolute worst”. This includes by maximizing the number of patients they can discharge from hospital safely ahead of next week and looking at how consultants can lend their support, subject to local payment arrangements being agreed and staff being trained up on the systems used by junior doctors.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “We are disappointed the government and BMA have failed to put a stop to the forthcoming junior doctors strikes, especially after the positive steps that have been made with the other trade unions.
“Junior doctors perform a variety of vital roles, and these strikes will hit every NHS trust in the country over a 72-hour period. Added to that, no national exceptions have been agreed to these walkouts, and many trusts will find themselves in a difficult position trying to navigate payment of the BMA’s recommended rate card for consultants when covering the work of junior doctors.
“This means it is likely that disruption to patient services will be like nothing the NHS has seen since industrial action started last December. Thousands of procedures and appointments are likely to be cancelled.
“This is really concerning for health leaders and their staff, and understandably for people across the country who rely on the NHS, particularly after a challenging winter and after the progress that has been made to improve urgent and emergency care and to tackle the care backlogs.
“Our members are keen for the public to continue to use services responsibly but also to not be put off from coming forward if they need care or treatment. The national advice says that if patients haven’t been contacted about their appointments needing to be rescheduled then to come in, as planned. Similarly, 999 and 111 services should be used in the same way and importantly, primary care and GP services generally, are not directly impacted by the walk-outs.
“The decision to strike is not one that junior doctors will have taken lightly. The government needs to address their concerns, both in any negotiations that may happen, and in the publication of the promised NHS workforce plan. Equally, any action taken must not put the safety of patient services at risk.
“This isn’t about finger pointing: both sides need to show willingness to compromise and bring these strikes to and end without delay.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI comments on Government 'energy reset'13/03/2023 15:20:00
CBI recently (11 March 2023) commented on Government 'energy reset'.
Chancellor’s Budget must address labour market participation across all age groups, CIPD warns13/03/2023 14:25:00
Ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget, the CIPD calls on government to develop a broad strategy to boost labour supply
NHS Confederation - Innovations in primary and community care reducing pressure on hospitals now and in the future13/03/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation's report showcases best practice in primary and community care, enabling patients to access care closer to home.
CBI - Business leaders sign open letter backing Windsor Framework13/03/2023 11:05:00
Business leaders from across the CBI’s Presidents’ Committee and Northern Ireland Council have issued an open letter congratulating the Prime Minister on securing the historic Windsor Framework.
NHS Confederation - The Community Network responds to the boost to assist the NHS in recovering urgent and emergency services13/03/2023 10:05:00
Matthew Taylor and Miriam Deakin responds to the boost to assist the NHS in recovering urgent and emergency services
The UK Committee for Unicef (Unicef UK) responds to UK Government's proposed illegal Migration Bill13/03/2023 09:05:00
Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), said: “The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is deeply concerned about the proposed Illegal Migration Bill and what it could mean for children and families seeking safety in the UK.
GDP: Chancellor must boost pay to get economy moving, says TUC10/03/2023 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Friday) GDP figures, which show GDP growth at zero in the three months to January.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics10/03/2023 10:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest performance statistics
NHS pay rises cannot be additional burden on councils – LGA responds to NHS Confederation and NHS Providers salary warning10/03/2023 09:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on warnings by NHS Providers and NHS Confederation of uncertainty about how the salaries of staff providing sexual health and school nurse services will be paid
TUC - EHRC warns Strikes Bill could see all striking workers lose their unfair dismissal protection09/03/2023 16:30:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today (Thursday) published a scathing report on the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which warns that the legislation could see all striking workers in affected sectors losing their unfair dismissal protection.